Gundy apologizes for COVID-19 comments
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy apologized Saturday for comments this week about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have been made aware that comments from my press conference have offended some,” Gundy said in a statement. “It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.”
Gundy spoke with the media during a teleconference call Tuesday and said he hoped to have the team return to its facilities May 1, a proposed timetable that would defy federal social-distancing guidelines and was quickly disputed by the university.
Rogers Cup women’s tourney canceled because of virus
The Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament will not be played this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tennis Canada announced the event, scheduled for Aug. 7-16 in Montreal, is off the schedule.
Quebec’s government announced Friday that no sporting events could be held through Aug. 31, though it left the door slightly open for pro teams.
International Champions Cup scraps exhibition matches
NEW YORK — With no indication of when the 2019-20 European soccer seasons will end, the International Champions Cup exhibition tournament ahead of the 2020-21 season has been canceled.
Relevent Sports, which stages the tournament, made the announcement Friday.
Many big European clubs have appeared in the tournament, which has been played primarily in the United States since it launched in 2013 and often draws large crowds.
Relevent said it hopes to hold this year’s edition of its smaller women’s tournament, which launched in 2018, and to resume the men’s tournament in the U.S. and Asia in 2021.
Duke freshman Carey to enter NBA draft
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke freshman Vernon Carey Jr. is entering the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Carey announced his decision Friday following a season in which he was The Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference. He was also a second-team AP All-American while being named national freshman of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
Carey had been considered a likely one-and-done prospect and projected first-round pick. He averaged team highs of 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 57.7% as a physical inside presence.
1 of 2 cases against Blatter in Switzerland to be dropped
GENEVA — In a legal victory for former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, federal prosecutors in Switzerland plan to drop one of two cases open against him for suspected criminal mismanagement.
The Swiss attorney general’s office on Saturday confirmed reports they intend to close an investigation into how Blatter and soccer governing body FIFA awarded World Cup broadcast rights in the Caribbean in 2005.
The decision is the latest example in recent weeks of the Swiss FIFA cases stalling, while the separate and cooperating American investigation sparked back into life with new indictments and fresh allegations of World Cup bid bribery.