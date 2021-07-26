BRADLEY
As you drive along Highway 178 through Ninety Six, travelers are met with a quiet scene of a few houses and a gas station or two. Just off the long ribbon of road that connects Saluda and Greenwood sits one of the premier locations for water skiing.
Nestled in an inauspicious location, right behind the Rodgers Farm house, is one of the largest water skiing events in the world, where more than 200 competitors from across the Southeast come to compete.
“We just try to have a good place for people to enjoy (water skiing),” Jeffery Rodgers said. “My daddy, who built (Lake Rodgers), he liked sharing it. Over the last two years, we have been able to share it with people. That was the biggest thing was to be able to share it with everybody and we are also a central location in the region.”
The five-day tournament, which wrapped up Sunday, is the main qualifier in the Southeast for skiers to punch their ticket to nationals. Tournament Director Scott Snape said that although skiers who want to qualify for nationals have to come through Greenwood County, he wanted to make sure it wasn’t a “chore.”
“We wanted to make them enjoy it,” Snape said. “It’s the whole package that makes it fun. Kids are having fun with their parents. It’s everything — the shade, the food — that’s what we were trying to do was to make everybody have a good time.”
Jazmine Gagner, a skier from Pelham, Alabama, said Snape and the rest of the staff nailed it.
“Skiing here in Greenwood is a dream,” said Gagner, who finished first in Women’s Slalom on Sunday. “It’s so much fun. They have the perfect place, and everybody skied fairly well. It’s regionals, so there’s a little bit of nervousness. I absolutely love competing here with these competitors.”
Similar to Rodgers, who got into skiing because of his father, Gagner fell in love with the sport through her dad. Gagner grew up skiing in public lakes across Alabama and now has her sights set on Wilmington, Illinois, the host site for the national tournament.
“It’s a weeklong event because we all compete in different age divisions and then, of course, there’s the slalom, trick and jump event,” Gagner said. “We’ll all have lots of fun, and that rounds out the ski season.”
Snape said the months of planning and working on the event was well worth it after the event ran smoothly with no weather delays. Along with trying to host the best event possible, Snape focused on trying to make the tournament fun for everyone.
“We tried to make it fun on shore and tried to make it fun in the water,” Snape said.
“While we moved to a private lake for better water conditions, we lose being in the public view being out on the big lakes. We just tried to make it fun and grow our sport.”
For a compete list of the results, visit waterskiresults.com.