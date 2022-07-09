Every summer, the South Carolina Junior Golf Association tries to build interest in the sport of golf. From that desire to build the sport, the Hootie and the Blowfish Junior Golf Series was born, giving children as young as 7 years old an opportunity to learn and grow in the sport of golf.
The series splits the state into 16 regions across the state and gives children a chance to play in several tournaments throughout the summer, playing at some of the best golf courses in their region in a tournament style play.
“It’s a good opportunity for the kids to get experience and get opportunities to play tournament golf if they’re not playing high school golf,” Lander golf assistant coach and SCJGA instructor J.J. Jordan said.
Golfers in each region will play up to five events throughout the summer and earn points based off their finishes at each event. Like the PGA, players are required to score a certain amount of points before getting a chance to play in the region championship.
Though points are required to be scored in a player’s local region, golfers can travel throughout the state and play in different SCJGA regions. The Piedmont region plays at the Ware Shoals Golf Club, the Fort Club, Musgrove Mill Golf Club, Lakeside Country Club and Greenwood Country Club.
“There’s just so much out there for kids these days to get interested in golf or try to play,” Jordan said. “It’s cool being able see them get excited and play competitively at a young age.”
There are four different age groups for the boys and three different age group for the girls. Both have a 7-to-9-year-old age group and a 10-to-12-year-old group. The girls have a 13-to-18-year-old group while the boys are split into ages 13-to-14 and 15-to-18.
“When I was growing up, there weren’t many people playing golf my age, which was around 10 or 12 when I started getting serious around high school,” Jordan said. “Nowadays, they’re begging for you to bring them along or to play a different course. It’s funny how things have changed. … To see some of our peewees out there, they’re still interested and still excited. It’s cool to see that because I wasn’t doing that at that age. They’re getting ready to decide if they want to play golf long term or if it’s just a hobby.”
Along with getting a chance to play competitively, Jordan and Tom Pendley, the other main instructor for the Piedmont region, try to teach some life lessons to the golfers that are participating at the series, most notably honestly.
“We teach kind of life lessons on the first tee,” Jordan said. “We have a rule of the week and different stuff like that. It’s more than just golf, but golf is a big proponent of it.”
The Piedmont tour will finish its regular-season tournament play on Monday at the Greenwood Country Club. Players that have earned enough points will partake in the Piedmont tour championship at the Links at Stoney Point, which starts on July 19.