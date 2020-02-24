There was a time in the early 20th century when some newspapers reported the results of professional wrestling events.
Then it stopped.
Editors had no idea where to budget pro wrestling. Should it be in the sports section or entertainment section? Should it be in the newspaper at all?
Even though wrestlers are unquestionably great athletes, matches are scripted. A booker determines the outcome, and the wrestlers promote a storyline that best promotes a match with a preset conclusion.
Pro wrestling is not that much different from daytime soap operas. It is an athletic soap opera. “Kayfabe” is a word you might not have ever heard. It means wrestlers promote their character and wrestling angles for the fans. “Breaking kayfabe” — which sometimes happens and is called a “shoot” — is rare.
The best example of a “shoot” is what is known as the “Montreal Screwjob.” In 1997’s Survivor Series, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, who was the then-WWF champion, faced Shawn Michaels in a title match in Hart’s home country of Canada. Hart had already signed a contract with then-competitor WCW and was jumping to WWF’s toughest competitor. Hart, however, didn’t want to drop the title belt to Michaels in front of his passionate Canadian fans.
WWF owner Vince McMahon didn’t want Hart to still own his promotion’s top title belt and then show up on TV at WCW with it; so, the scripted match became unscripted when McMahon told the referee to call for the bell when Michaels had Hart in a sharpshooter submission move, thus handing the title to Michaels. Both Hart and Michaels were stunned. The original plan called for Michaels to put Hart in his own finishing move, the Sharpshooter, and then have Hart reverse it. The match was supposed to end in a “schmoz,” with neither man winning the match following outside interference.
It was a full-blown shoot, though, and Hart was furious. He spat on McMahon at ringside, smashed TV sets on the announcers’ table and then hit McMahon, causing a black eye, backstage after the event.
Shoots are rare, though. Sometimes wrestlers have been encouraged to do shoots to further an angle and try to make the “marks” (fans who think wrestling is mostly real) or the “smart marks” (fans who understand how the business works) believe there is serious tension between wrestlers, management or bookers.
Still, the fact pro wrestling is scripted makes for a difficult decision by media outlets, including this newspaper, about whether to report event results — and, if so, where those results should appear. The problem is that wrestling really doesn’t fit in sports because other sports we report on are unscripted. They also wouldn’t find a home in entertainment news because that’s generally reserved for film, music and theater.
McMahon famously once told former World Championship Wrestling (WCW) owner Ted Turner that he wasn’t in the wrestling business. He was in the sports entertainment business. The WWF changed its name nearly a decade ago after a patent dispute with the World Wildlife Fund. In 2001, WWF became World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), further stressing the entertainment side of the business.
Millions of people watch WWE’s two main weekly shows, Raw and Smackdown. Those millions of fans are very passionate about pro wrestling. Most all fans — save some young kids — are smart marks. They fully realize pro wrestling is scripted. Still, they love the in-ring action. There’s no denying the talent it takes to put on a match. On their way to a scripted ending, wrestlers perform tremendous athletic feats and many times face serious injuries in the ring.
What’s more complicated for the media, though, is that this large and faithful following of sports entertainment no doubt would like to see match results published in newspapers, especially results of the many pay-per-view events each year. At nearly $60 a pop, a lot of fans can’t afford to buy these programs but still want to know the results.
They won’t find them in any newspaper. Not in the 21st century. Most sports fans would cringe to see results of scripted sports entertainment reported in the sports pages; and wrestling would be an odd fit for the entertainment section.
The problem is that it leaves millions of dedicated pro wrestling fans out of the loop. Pro wrestling has no natural home in mainstream media.
What are your thoughts? Should the media try to find a space for pro wrestling results? If so, where in a newspaper, for instance, should the results be posted? Email me or tweet at me and let me know what you think.
Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-943-5647 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.