IMG_20221117_115545.jpg
Buy Now

Greenwood senior TJ Aiken poses with his family after signing his National Letter of Intent with Old Dominion.

 SUBMITTED

For the past three years, TJ Aiken has been roaming the outfield for the Greenwood varsity baseball team. Now, he will officially be roaming the outfield a few hours away next year, as the Greenwood senior signed his official letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Old Dominion.

“It was kind of a relief off my back,” Aiken said. “Everything is set in stone and done.”

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags