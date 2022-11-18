For the past three years, TJ Aiken has been roaming the outfield for the Greenwood varsity baseball team. Now, he will officially be roaming the outfield a few hours away next year, as the Greenwood senior signed his official letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Old Dominion.
“It was kind of a relief off my back,” Aiken said. “Everything is set in stone and done.”
Aiken has been a standout player for the Eagles since he was a freshman, staring in the outfield.
As a junior, he was in the middle of the Eagles’ order while manning center field, hitting .333 with five home runs and 26 RBIs.
“He’s started for us since the ninth grade,” Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. “We know what kind of baseball player he is, but the type of dude that he is. Just the way he treats people. He’s just a good dude who deserves everything that he’s getting and everything he’s going to get.
“He had a solid year for us (in 2022). He’s just a steady player. He’s a leader. He plays the outfield really well. He’s a very good high school baseball player that is going to be good at the next level.”
Old Dominion finished the 2022 season 41-17 before losing in the Conference USA semifinal game to eventual conference champion Louisiana Tech. The Monarch coaching staff was one of the biggest reasons he decided to go there, along with the potential for immediate playing time, as the starting outfield is made up of seniors.
“I just really love the coaching staff. They have a really nice facility,” Aiken said. “And they’re right off the beach, and I love being near the water. That played a big part of me going there. ...
“They told me that they have three fifth-year seniors, and they’re all going to be in the outfield. When I get there, I’ll have a spot as a freshman if I produce in the fall.”
Aiken credits his parents, the Greenwood coaching staff, Bennet Hill, the Southside Panthers and Jamar “Hoot” Crawford for helping him along his journey to achieving his dream of playing Division I baseball.
While Aiken is one of the top players in the Eagles program, Baker likes to focus in the type of person that the senior is.
“He’s always got a smile on his face. One of his middle school teachers’ son dressed up as him for ‘Super Hero Day,’” Baker said. “He’s just a good guy. He always takes times with kids or anybody. Yes, he’s a great baseball player and its great that he’s going to play baseball at the next level, but just who he is and what he stands for and how he treats people is the reason why he’s going to be successful and why everyone wants to see him be successful.”
