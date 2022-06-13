Braylon Reier dreamed of becoming a college distance runner for as long as he could remember.
With the stroke of a pen, that goal was completed as Reier signed with Newberry College.
The senior was a catalyst for the Greenwood boys cross country team, helping the Eagles to the state qualifier.
“It’s huge,” Reier said. “I’ve always wanted to run in college and I didn’t have a preferred spot. I just always wanted to run in college.”
Reier set a new personal best this season in cross country, running and 18:18 at the Region 2 Class 4A meet. In the spring, Reier continued to set new marks, recording a 2:21.91 in the boys 800-meter and a 5:08.24 in the 1600-meter.
The senior joins a Newberry College program that is coming off its best season since its inception in 2018. The Wolves men’s track and field team finished ninth in the SAC Indoor Championship and seventh in the SAC Outdoor Championship.
“I only met their distance coach and I really liked him,” Reier said. “He broke down a lot of stuff and where he thought I could be at based on just my high school progression. I just like the whole vibe of college. It’s not too small, but not too big where I can get lost at. I feel like it’s a great environment where I can actually enjoy myself and not worry about it being too big for me.”
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.