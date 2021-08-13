When Greenwood needed a stop, its defense came through.
With one second left on the clock, Eagles defensive back Jayden Lagroone made a bee-line to the Strom Thurmond ball carrier. Right as the running back made his dive toward the goal line, Lagroone lowered his shoulder and drove the ball carrier to the two-yard line. As the horn blew, Lagroone and his teammates celebrated as his efforts preserved a 3-0 win over the Rebels in the Greenwood Jamboree.
“He’s come a long way in the last year,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “I’ve been very proud of him and he’s getting better and better each week.”
The two-yard stand was just one of a few highlights during Strom Thurmond’s two-minute drill. Daylan Rappley made back-to-back tackles on consecutive plays during the drive that held the Rebels to a yard.
Rappley also took all the snaps at quarterback on Friday something that Liner said he is going to need him to do this season.
“He played every snap at quarterback and played a ton of safety and you don’t see that very often in high school football,” Liner said. “We’re very talented but we’re not that deep so we have a bunch of guys playing a bunch of different things and they just take it in stride.”
Saluda 21, Emerald 13The Saluda Tigers fast-paced offense found its stride against the Vikings. Montravious Baker found the end zone twice while Payne Davis tallied a touch down of his own on a quarterback sneak.
“This is a great judgment of where we are,” Saluda head coach Stewart Young said. “It’s never as good as it seems and its never as bad as it is and its always in between. I’m excited that are kids aren’t overjoyed.”
Despite the loss, Emerald coach Tad Dubose thought Emerald made progress against Saluda.
“We had a little heart-to-heart after the first scrimmage and we had a good week of practice,” Dubose said. “I’m tickled to death about our effort tonight, that’s really what we emphasize is effort and attitude.”
Woodmont 20,
Ninety Six 7A productive offensive showing for the Wildcats proved to be not enough against Woodmont’s methodical double wing offense. Woodmont had back-to-back drives in the second quarter where the team ran seven or more plays during the drive which resulted in touchdowns.
Ninety Six’s Payne Davis tallied the lone touchdown for the Wildcats on a five-yard scamper. Davis and former quarterback turned receiver Matthew Deal connected for multiple big gains, something to watch going forward.
McCormick 38,
Calhoun Falls 0A’Chean Durant and Omarian Key ran rampant on the Blue Flashes defense on Friday as both McCormick running backs/receivers tallied two touchdowns in the win.
Amis Parker also added a touchdown of his own on a three-yard run.