In a game that featured a combined 32 runs, strong pitching by Greenwood in back-to-back innings carried the team to its second victory in three days.
After giving up eight runs through two innings, Eagles starter Braeden McDonald needed a shutdown inning. He bounced back, throwing a pair of scoreless innings in the third and the fourth. The momentum on the mound turned into immediate offense as the Eagles tacked on a combined 14 runs in the fourth and fifth innings, downing Byrnes 21-11 on Tuesday.
"This is what it means to be tough," Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. "They put up a four spot in the first inning, we come back and respond. They put up a four spot in the second inning, we come back and respond. Our goal is no matter how many runs are scored is to come back and score. That's our definition of toughness, just keep grinding, keep believing in each other and keep loving each other."
The mantra of toughness paid dividends against the Rebels as the Eagles tallied 14 hits and 12 walks. More importantly, Greenwood struck out just twice, as its ability to work counts resulted in better pitches to hit and in turn more runs scored.
Pat Wood led the way for the Eagles going 2-for-3 with a grand slam and a double. The junior tallied a team-high five RBIs against Byrnes.
"It's really cool for Pat because he works really hard. He just continues to grind," Baker said. "He's been struggling a little bit at the plate, but you could just see it coming. … Pat coming up big for us there was huge to get us back into the game and let everybody know that 'We're still here.'"
Along with Wood, Lowndes Still also had multiple RBIs, tallying three as he went 3-for-3. In total, eight Greenwood batters recorded a hit in the win — a trend it will look to build on as it embarks on a five-game road trip.
"It's just a matter of continuing to fight," Baker said. "These dudes have been in the program for a while (and) have played a bunch of baseball at this level. … These guys are special. I mean just thankful to be along for the ride with them."
