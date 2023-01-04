Greenwood senior Josiah Jeffery, center, had his signing day after he signed his football National Letter of Intent to Syracuse. From left are Tristan Jeffery, David Jeffery, Josiah Jeffery, Mildred Jeffery and Isaiah Jeffery.
He was going into his senior year at Greenwood High School where he was coming off an extremely successful junior campaign, leading the Eagles on defense with 78 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.
He was at a South Carolina camp when he felt a twinge in his knee. What was originally believed to be an ACL tear turned out to be a bone bruise, giving the senior a chance to play his senior year.
Despite missing the final month and a half of summer training, Jeffery was himself when he stepped on the field for the first time this season against AC Flora.
“At the beginning, it was rocky. I didn’t know if I was going to play my senior year or not,” Jeffery said. “I just attacked every situation. Being positive with my doctors, my teammates and my family, everyone stuck beside me. I got a good result at the end being able to play. Once I got back on my two feet, I knew there wasn’t going to be any stopping.
“I had to go. I had to train harder and had to work extra because being hurt put me in a hole. I knew I had to get out of there some way. Just sitting back and being sorry wasn’t going to do it. Me and coach (Chris) Liner talked about it every week that someone was going to give me a chance, and Syracuse most definitely did.”
With all his hard work, Jeffery’s dream became a reality in late December, when he committed to Syracuse. On Tuesday, Jeffery had a chance to have his moment surrounded by his family, friends and coaches, as he held his official signing day at Greenwood High School.
“It feels unreal,” Jeffery said. “A couple of months ago, I was wondering where I was going to end up. It’s just a blessing. I’m happy to be here.”
Jeffery finished his high school football career with 70 total tackles this year with nine tackles for a loss. He also accounted for 408 yards and eight total touchdowns this year on offense after really playing a little more than three games on that side of the ball. He was named a three-star athlete by On3 and 247Sports, which are two of the top three high school football recruiting websites, this past week. On3 has him as the No. 26 player in the state, while 247Sports has him listed at No. 30.
“It’s a big accomplishment, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t mean anything,” Jeffery said. “I’m already committed, I’ve already signed. It’s just looks good on paper, but it’s a blessing too.”
Like he did at Greenwood, Jeffery will play a multitude of positions at Syracuse, which was one of the biggest selling points to the senior, who took his official visit the week before Christmas, but he will primarily be part of the linebacker group, moving between outside and inside.
“I get to play with the big dogs in practice, get to play against the big dogs every week. I get to prove myself,” Jeffery said. “I love that, and I can’t wait. I can’t wait to play Clemson.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.