Greenwood senior Jose Isaac signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Lander. Front row, from left, are Jose Isaac, Jose Isaac and Selene Aviles. Back row, from left, are Lyan Isaac and Joselyn Isaac.
Getting a chance to achieve a dream is always a special moment.
Greenwood’s Jose Isaac got to experience that moment on Tuesday, signing his national letter of intent to play soccer at Lander.
“This is really exciting for me, because I’ve been playing soccer my whole life,” Isaac said. “For me to be able to reach the college level, it’s really exciting.”
In his four-year Eagle career, Isaac has played in several formations and several positions, bouncing around the back line but mainly playing center back, a spot that he hopes to play at the next level.
“He is probably the most athletic guy on the team. In my option he’s the fastest guy on the field,” Greenwood coach Daniel Sorrow said. “He’s really versatile.
“We’ve changed our formation a couple of times in the past four years, but there’s always been a place for him to play. When one hole fills, he can fill another one. He’s really fundamentally sound, so he can play that center back.”
Isaac’s versatility, overall fitness and skill are major reasons the Bearcats wanted to make sure they could land their third 2023 Eagle. For Isaac, he’s followed their team and wanted to be part of the Bearcats’ eight-year success.
“I’ve been following their team for a long time,” Isaac said. “I chose Lander because it has a good team, it’s in the home area and it’s a great school.”
The Bearcats won the 2022 Peach Belt Championship and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament
“I’ll definitely come in hungry,” Isaac said. “I’ll be working a lot this summer on my touches, my fitness and my speed. They’ll have someone really good.”
