Greenwood senior Jose Isaac signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Lander. Front row, from left, are Jose Isaac, Jose Isaac and Selene Aviles. Back row, from left, are Lyan Isaac and Joselyn Isaac.

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

Getting a chance to achieve a dream is always a special moment.

Greenwood’s Jose Isaac got to experience that moment on Tuesday, signing his national letter of intent to play soccer at Lander.

