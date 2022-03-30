IVA — It's not often that a team who scored 31 runs in its last two game, suddenly goes cold.
But that's the parity of baseball and Greenwood lived it, as the Eagles fell to Crescent 3-2 on Wednesday.
"We needed to make them make more plays," Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. "We squared some balls up, but with the wind blowing in, it held it up there and got (us) out. It wasn't a bad approach at the plate. We played great defense and pitched it great. It was just a good baseball game."
The Eagles built an early two-run lead through the first three innings, tallying all four hits during that span. After the third inning, the bats went cold, stranding five runners on base in the loss.
"I felt like we lost a few runs on base and getting some bunts down, stuff like that," Baker said. "That's baseball, it's going to happen. We have to take advantage of the situations when we have them."
Baker said the loss to Crescent is a preface to the type of baseball Greenwood will face in its region — low scoring with an emphasis on small details.
Despite the loss, the Eagles once again found production from the top of their lineup as a the top four hitters all recorded a hit against the Tigers. Senior Lowndes Still led the way at the plate, going 1-for-1 with two RBIs.
"Lowdnes hits, he's going to work and he's seeing the ball really well," Baker said. "That's what we need from Lowndes if we are going to have the season we're expecting to have. He's going to be a guy that needs to get 1-for-1 with two RBIs and be able to cash in with runners on base."
Greenwood went 4-2 through its six-game spring break. The Eagles will begin region play on April 5 when they host Eastside.
"We were able to learn some things lineup wise and hitting wise," Baker said. "There's no panic button. We squared some balls up that were hit right at them or the wind knocked it down. It's just 'Hey let's get ready to go play Eastside on Tuesday.'"
