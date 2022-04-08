An already successful season got a little sweeter this week as three Greenwood soccer seniors signed their national letter of intents.
Matthew Hanna,
Lake Erie CollegeA lifelong dream was accomplished when Matthew Hanna put pen to paper on Wednesday, signing with Lake Erie College.
“It really means a lot,” Hanna said. “All of the hard work I have put in through the last 14 years has (paid off), and I finally get to accomplish one of my goals: playing college soccer.”
It’s been a whirlwind of a season for the first-year Eagle. After transferring from Greenwood Christian, Hanna blossomed as a center-attacking midfielder.
Through seven games, Hanna leads the team with eight goals and six assists.
“He really settled in,” Greenwood coach Daniel Sorrow said. “I think it was something he was already comfortable doing. If he wasn’t, he’s done a great job of adjusting quickly. He’s like the missing puzzle piece that we needed.”
Hanna has been crucial to Greenwood’s offense this season averaging around three points per game in 2022. When called upon he has delivered, especially against tougher opponents such as Irmo.
Hanna’s two-goal performance against the YellowJackets was one of the highlights during Greenwood’s five-game winning streak.
But with region play approaching, the focus hones in on a shot at a state title.
“It was good to show the fans what I can do and how I can help this team win,” Hanna said. “Going to win state is our goal. That’s the next thing off of the list.”
Thomas Hazel,
North Greenville UniversityThomas Hazel had his post-high school affairs in order. Whether soccer was going to be a part of it or not, Hazel was going to attend North Greenville University.
Sometimes people can have the best of both worlds as Hazel exemplified, signing to play soccer with the Crusaders.
“I got introduced to the school by my girlfriend’s dad,” Hazel said. “I had never been there, but I visited and the campus was beautiful. You can see the mountains, and I loved the Christian atmosphere.”
The senior wasn’t sure if he was going to play college soccer at first, opting to go to North Greenville for its academics. But after a strong start to 2022, Hazel got the offer.
Despite Hazel’s uncertainty of playing at the next level, Sorrow knew he had the potential right away.
“At tryouts my first year, (coaches) talked about how he was on the fence (of playing varsity) the year before,” Sorrow said. “I could tell he was good. He could play a bunch of different places.”
Sorrow has relied on Hazel’s versatility all season, something that will suit him well at the next level.
“I can put him anywhere and fit the pieces around him as needed,” Sorrow said. “He’s probably one of my first choices over anybody else. … I can put him at forward, I can put him at wing, I can put him at CAM. He’s definitely been a varsity-caliber player since I have been here.”
Allen Laymon — Lander UniversityAllen Laymon grew up going to Van Taylor Stadium to watch the Lander men’s soccer team, dreaming of one day donning the blue and gold.
On Wednesday, Laymon took the first step of making that dream a reality, signing his national letter of intent with Lander.
“I went to a Lander camp about two months (ago) and they offered me a (scholarship) to play with them,” Laymon said. “It was an offer I couldn’t pass up.”
The senior left back said he wanted to stay close to home. Along with the familiarity of Greenwood, Laymon has a good relationship with one of the coaches.
When Laymon played with the Lakelands Toros, he was coached by Jordan Skelton, a former Bearcat who now plays with North Carolina FC.
“That was a really big influence in my decision,” Laymon said. He was one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. … I know the town very well. I’ve lived here for the past 10 years or so. It just feels nice to stay at home.”
Laymon becomes one of the first players under Sorrow’s tenure to go play soccer at Lander.
“It’s really rare,” Sorrow said. “I’ve never had someone that I personally knew from this area play there. Usually I meet players from all over the place, but never the other way around.”