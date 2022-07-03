Greenwood senior B.J. Fuller signed his nation letter of intent with Newberry College on Friday. Front row, from left, are Sadie Fuller, B.J. Fuller, Felisha Fuller and Brian fuller. Back row: Greg Harrison, Trey Price, Omar Quarles, Niya Harrison, Kendall Fuller, Gwen Harrison, Madison Fuller, Kita Price and Jamar Crawford.
The Greenwood senior defensive back signed his national letter of intent with Newberry College on Friday. He becomes the fourth Eagle to sign with the Wolves, joining Billy Pruitt, Seth Henderson and Saquan Smith.
“It feels really good (to sign),” Fuller said. “It had been a couple of months and I wasn’t really sure what I was going to do. … Newberry is about winning. They won the South Atlantic Conference last year. Coach (Deke) Herrin, he talked to me and he welcomed me in. It felt like home.”
Fuller was named the team’s Most Outstanding Defensive Back in 2021, leading a stingy Eagles defense that allowed less than 21 points per game.
The Greenwood alum said along with feeling welcome at Newberry, he also wanted to stay closer to home.
“I didn’t want to go too far,” Fuller said. “... (Last year) was probably the best time I had playing football. It didn’t come out the way we wanted to but we are still a close family and it was a lot of fun.”
Fuller becomes the ninth Eagle to sign a football scholarship and is the 11th senior from the 2021 team to sign an athletic scholarship.
