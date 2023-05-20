There were a lot of tough moments for the Greenwood football team last year. One of the biggest downfalls was the team’s defense, which had most of its starters back to start the season. But the defense struggled to make plays through a combination of injuries, a loaded schedule and a struggle to grasp the defensive schemes that were being thrown at them.
There were a lot of blown coverages, missed tackles and a lot of points scored against them, as they allowed nearly 34 points a game.
A little more than halfway through the season, Greenwood simplified its scheme, which played dividends, especially as the younger Eagles started to grasp the speed of playing varsity football. And after three weeks of spring practice, the Eagles’ defense got back to its roots, which was showcased in the spring game on Thursday.
“I thought we had some hits,” Greenwood head coach Chris Liner said. “Christian Morton made an incredibly athletic play on the goal line to keep them from scoring and we had some other really good plays. I thought overall, it was pretty fun. We definitely have a long way to go to be really good, but we have some pieces to make that happen.”
Overall, the offense claimed a slim win, downing the defense 41-40. Points were scored in a variety of ways but for the defense, a turnover was six points, while a three-and-out or a negative play was two points.
While the scoreboard read differently, the defense allowed three actual touchdowns and a field goal. Two of the three touchdowns were scored by the first-team offense and were huge plays, which were more of a credit to the offense than a negative against the defense.
“I think we tackled well early,” defensive coordinator Tom Butler said. “We were physical, and we were simple. The kids knew what they were doing, so I think they flew around a lot better. We’ve had a really good spring as far as everyone buying into the new stuff.
“I think they like being a little bit more aggressive. We only ran two coverages and three fronts, so that’s only about a third of the package in, but I think they know that well.”
For the most part, Greenwood will have to replace eight starters who played in Week 0 against A.C. Flora last year. But because of those injuries a year ago, players learned new positions and younger guys were pulled up to fill some spots.
“The young kids are hungry after what they saw after last year,” Butler said. “We averaged giving up a lot of points last year, so that has been a big contention for my staff. We really took that personally over the break. We went to different clinics, saw different stuff and learned a lot of stuff. Sometimes losing isn’t a bad thing, it’s learning.
“I think we learned a lot from that. We brought it to the kids, and they soaked it up. The hunger and the motivation from what happened last year were really good for us.”
Morton’s play was on the second drive of the scrimmage. Backed up into his own goal line after a 39-yard power from Triston Lewis, Morton jumped in front of a pass for an interception, which he returned about 20 yards before the play was blown dead. Bryce Seaborn also nearly had an interception while a flock of Eagles dove into a pile to pick up a fumble.
This spring, Butler has been impressed with Seaborn and A.J. Norman, who are rising sophomores, Michel Holloway, who has started the past three years at outside linebacker and Morton, who is entering his junior year.
“You take away that we have some pretty good football players. They’re young but we’re talented,” Butler said. “We’ll do some stupid stuff that we shouldn’t do because we’re young but in the long run, we’re going to be pretty good.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.