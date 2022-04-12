When Clair Lewis’ pen hit the paper, she blazed a new trail.
On Monday, the Greenwood senior signed with Erskine College, becoming the first girls varsity soccer player to earn a college scholarship under coach Katelyn Miller.
“She’s the first one I’ve ever had actually sign with any level of school,” Miller said. “I’ve had (Clair) since she was a ninth-grader and she’s remarkable. She’s been a hard worker since the ninth grade. She definitely had skill, but there’s a lot of work we needed to do to get where we needed to be, and she was a nonstop workaholic.”
According to Miller, Lewis also becomes the first female athlete at Greenwood to be a varsity athlete in three sports — golf, basketball and soccer — in all four years of high school.
Her ability in golf and soccer garnered attention from multiple schools, including some Division III schools that offered to let Lewis play all three.
“I think everybody’s recruiting process is different,” Lewis said. “My hardest part was not the school because that was a no-brainer, it was deciding what sport I wanted to play. A lot of people don’t have the opportunity to choose what sport they want to play (in college). ... I just want to thank God, he’s my biggest factor in this.”
Lewis will reunite with her former Lakelands Toro coaches, Robin Smith and Colin Wilson, who are now the head coach and the assistant coach at Erskine.
“That’s where I felt at home,” Lewis said. “ … I’ll have my family will be able to come watch me play a lot more and that means a lot to me. I don’t think I could count on one hand how many games or tournaments they’ve missed so they’ve been a big factor in my life and me playing sports.”
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.