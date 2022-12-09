MYRTLE BEACH — It was a wild Friday afternoon for Greenwood’s Kaleb Burton and Emerald’s DonTravis Jackson.
After making the four-hour trek to Myrtle Beach, Burton and Jackson joined 21 other football players, many of whom the duo didn’t know, to form the Gray team.
But after a few hours playing 7-on-7 football, tug of war and many other activities, you would’ve thought they’d known each other for a while.
Burton and Jackson’s Gray team placed second of six teams in the Joanne Langfitt Top SC Junior Showcase. The runner-up finish among some of the best juniors in South Carolina was a true team effort, celebrated with a team photo after the final whistle blew.
“It was great team chemistry for me to never (have met) none of them, but I think it was pretty good,” Burton said of the team’s bond.
That chemistry was evident in each event the Gray team participated in — which led to a lot of wins. The team totaled five points, just a point behind first place, winning both of its 7-on-7 games and a few other events.
But for Jackson, his favorite was showing off his muscle in his team’s tug-of-war win. “It was fun,” Jackson said. “Just being here, being around a lot of different people and learning from different people, taking advice.”
In other events, the Emerald junior completed 12 reps in the bench press competition and completed a 455-pound deadlift.
Jackson also boasted his agility in the sprint, drag and carry race, coming in with a time of 1:45, two seconds faster than his competition in Cameron Sutton of Lexington.
“It was fun. A lot of weight, but it was fun,” Jackson said.
As for Burton, he shined in the 7-on-7 games.
The Greenwood junior accounted for three tackles in the first game, and in the second, he totaled two more tackles and a pass breakup.
Pretty good for a guy who rarely had passes come his way Friday — and played quarterback for most of the 2022 season.
“I just kept working because I didn’t get too much time to play DB this season, but as soon as I found out I was coming down here, I knew that after this season, I had to work for it and that’s what I did,” Burton said.
Now Burton and Jackson will again focus on their respective sports in track and basketball. And with the juniors having one more year of high school football, the duo will look to get even better come next fall.
“Next year is my senior year,. I’m trying to go out with a bang,” Jackson said.
