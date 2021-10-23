There was a time when the phrase “hit like a girl” was used as a derogatory remark.
With female athletes such as Simone Biles and Sarah Fuller challenging what it means to play sports “like a girl,” it has allowed female athletes across the country to not only play, but succeed in any sport of their choosing. Enter Mila Atkins, a 5-year-old Greenwood native who, in two years of picking up karate, has won multiple tournaments, including the Carolina Martial Arts Open in May.
“To see her work so hard and then to actually go there and put everything that she has done to the test and see her love it, that’s awesome as a parent,” said Mila’s father, Jay Atkins. “It’s not a team sport. It’s just her out there on her own, so she’s got to step up and she’s great at it.”
Mila’s mother, Nikki, said she always wanted her daughter to do karate because,, when she was younger, she wanted to do karate but never did. At 3 years old, Mila began honing her skills at home as she was “too young” to take classes at every place except one: Scott’s American Martial Arts.
“Mr. Dwayne (Scott) and Mrs. Jane (Scott) were the only ones that would take her at that age,” Jay said. “They told us if she could do it by herself (at home), then she could come and try (classes). Now being so little, she took a lot of knocks to the head. She’s the smallest one out there, but she enjoyed it. She’s still the youngest one in this class and she’ll probably be the youngest one in her class for a while, but she really loves it.”
That love has driven the Atkinses across the state for Mila to compete in tournaments. In a recent tournament in Myrtle Beach, Mila had to fight in the girls division and in the boys division.
Despite her size, she ended up winning first place and taking home two trophies that could not fit in the back of her dad’s truck. Jay had to unscrew the nut in the middle of the trophy, splitting it into two pieces so it could fit in the truck bed.
When Mila got home, she made her dad put the trophies back together so she could place them on either side of her TV in her bedroom.
“I have a shelf under my TV and that’s where I put all of my (smaller) trophies,” Mila said. “Then, I put my two (big) trophies beside my TV.”
Despite all of her success, it isn’t the accolades that drives Mila to come to class every day. It’s being able to spar with her friends.
“I like to spar and I like working on my roundhouse kicks,” Mila said.