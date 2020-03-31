Greenwood YMCA has suspended normal operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the organization is providing online resources to help stay active at home.
Gym trainers and instructors are uploading workout programs to the Lakelands region YMCA’s Facebook page to keep people motivated as they practice social distancing. The organization has also launched YMCA 360, which offers free online exercise classes in a variety of activities.
The YMCA plans to release more exercise classes for adults as well as youth activities and classes throughout April.
“Exercise is medicine, no matter whether you have the use of a gym or wellness facility, or if you’re working out from home,” Greenwood YMCA health and wellness director Jan Rushton said. “It’s important for people to realize that even though they currently don’t have access to their local gyms, they need to keep moving, no matter what. It makes a difference and will help to bring down stress, anxiety and even depression.”
Rushton recommends power walking and sprint walking as simple ways to get the heart rate up on a daily basis. Sprint walking should be done in 30-second intervals followed by one-minute recovery intervals, Rushton said. She also added run-walking, which should be done in one-minute intervals followed by three-minute recovery intervals.
Rushton also said a resistance band is a versatile exercise tool that can go a long way in at-home exercises.
For those with limited or no access to workout equipment at home, Rushton suggests filling empty milk jugs with water or sand and using them as weights.
“You just have to be creative and say, ‘What do I do? I’m home and I have nothing, it’s just me,’” Rushton said. “You can use those jugs for walking lunges, squats or even swing them like a kettle bell. You could take it a step further and use a 24-pack of water as weights and do walking lunges up and down your driveway. You could do bicep curls, shoulder presses. You’re not limited at all in options.”
In a time of uncertainty and anxiety, Rushton said it’s important to try and keep workouts entertaining and engaging. On the YMCA’s Facebook page, she posted the alphabet game, which involves a type of workout for each letter.
“There’s jumping jacks and mountain climbers and planks and burpees, all kinds of things,” Rushton said. “You simply spell your name out and that can be your workout for the day.”
Rushton said it’s been an adjustment shifting her focus to at-home workouts but is looking forward to discovering creative ways to work out away from the gym.
She plans on releasing more exercise activities on the Lakelands YMCA app as she tries connecting with gym members virtually.
“Coming from an instructor’s point of view, it’s challenging and new even for us,” Rushton said. “If we’re teaching, we feed off of class energy, and it’s definitely give and take. If we’re not there to instruct you, it can be challenging and daunting to start working out on your own. But if you’ve been active, you must remain active.
“It’s hard to get that first five minutes in, but once you get going you’ll feel better because your body wants to move. It loves movement. If you need motivation, go to our Facebook website. We’ll be keeping motivational things posted and providing resources if you’re struggling for ideas.”