Entering the final three matches, the No. 5 Greenwood wrestling team was in a good spot. 

It was leading Greenville by 11 and needed just a win to claim a key region win against No. 6 Greenville, but the Red Raiders put a definitive stamp on the match by pinning the next three Eagles en route to a 40-33 win.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags