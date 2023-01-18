Entering the final three matches, the No. 5 Greenwood wrestling team was in a good spot.
It was leading Greenville by 11 and needed just a win to claim a key region win against No. 6 Greenville, but the Red Raiders put a definitive stamp on the match by pinning the next three Eagles en route to a 40-33 win.
"We felt like we had a better shot at winning," Greenwood coach Nick Mountz said. "We just didn't do some of the things that we needed to up top and their kids did a good job of fighting off their backs up top. It kind of came down to that. We knew that they were good down low, and we were pretty good up top. It just came down to that."
The biggest difference in the match was pins.
Both teams had matches they felt they could win by a pin, but, for the most part, Greenville executed, finishing six of their seven wins by a pin. Greenwood finished with two pins — one by Cason Howle in the 182-pound class and the other by Nemo Wardlaw in the 220-pound division.
The Eagles had a chance to win late. Trailing by one with a match left, Greenwood needed a win, but a third-period pin in the 138-pound class completed the Greenville comeback.
Despite the late Greenville comeback, the Eagles wrestled well early.
Bryce Seaborn won his match by a major decision (winning a match by anywhere from eight to 14 points) earning the Eagles four points after a pin. Alijah Wade earned a tech fall, winning his match by 16 points, while Dax Seaborn and Owen Sargent won their matches in a tight decision.
The group, plus the two that finished with an Eagle pin, built a 17-point lead by the time the lineup flipped back to the light-weight classes.
"They wrestled well," Mountz said. "Their kids just did a good job of fighting off their backs and not giving up bonus points. Bonus points come down to us losing right there. That's big. Not giving up major or tech falls, that's big."
But the pins killed the Eagles down the stretch, as five of the next six matches were won by the Red Raiders by a pin.
"That is just the biggest difference," Mountz said. "We talk all the time at practice, giving up bonus points is huge. They have four really good kids down low, so we talk to our kids about not getting pinned. But that's the way it goes sometimes in wrestling."
Greenwood will take on Westside for a chance at the region championship next Wednesday at home.
"We have to go out and win," Mountz said. "(Greenville) got beat by Westside last week, so we have to beat Westside if we want any chance at the region."
