It was looking dire for the Greenwood wrestling team.
After the 160-pound match, the Eagles trailed Westside 31-16. It was at a point where the region was out of grasp, as they needed to win nine of the 14 matches to take the region, and the match was slowly starting to fade.
But the next three Eagles went to work.
Alijah Wade nearly pinned his opponent several times in the 170-pound division, winning instead with a decision, putting Greenwood behind by 12.
Cason Howle followed up with one of his more dominant matches of the season, controlling the match with ease and winning by a pin.
"They bumped that kid up to Cason. I don't know what the plan was behind that, maybe to not get pinned," Greenwood coach Nick Mountz said. "Cason did what he needed to do, and went out and wrestled. He did what he needed to do at the end of the match too, which poked the bear a little bit over there. It was a good match by him, and I would tell him to do it again."
With Howle's pin, the Eagles trailed by six. A pin would send them to overtime for the match.
Stepping onto the mat was freshman MJ Cohen for his first varsity match. The freshman fought hard and pulled out a win, taking it by a 4-2 decision. But the win wasn't enough, ending the match in a 31-28 Westside win.
Dax Seaborn made the jump to 220, winning his match in a 6-1 decision for the Eagles, while Owen Sargent faced off in the heavyweight class, narrowly losing his match by one point.
Greenwood got an early boost from Angelique Garcia, who won with a pin in the third match of the day, giving Greenwood a six-point lead. But a Westside win by decision and back-to-back pins in the next three matches created a hole that Greenwood never could escape.
"A lot of what I expected to happen was happening (early in the match)," Mountz said. "We bumped Owen Sargent to heavy (280), which is a big jump, but we knew Owen could go out and compete at heavyweight. We really needed to win that match. It was a big one.
"He wrestled well. It was a 3-2 match that could have gone either way. He missed the takedown and their kid got the takedown when he had the opportunity. They had a kid drop down from 132 to 126, which we were not expecting, which threw a wrench in our game plan, but we stuck with it because we knew our kids would fight. The scoreboard shows that we did fight, but we didn't get a pin or gave up points where we shouldn't have."
The Westside match was the second match of the day for Greenwood, as the Eagles faced Pickens in the first match of the tri-match.
Greenwood dominated the match, winning 71-3. Of the 14 matches, Greenwood finished with a pin or forfeit in 10 matches.
"We wrestled Pickens very well," Mountz said. We won in matches that we should have won in. I thought we started the night off very well to come into Westside. I think it was a good way to start the night with a win against them."
With the split, Greenwood has finished its regular season, claiming the third seed in the region. It will travel to Easley on Saturday to take part in the individual region tournament starting at 9 a.m.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.