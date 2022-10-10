Greenwood inducted four former student-athletes into its hall of fame during halftime of Friday’s game against Easley. From left are Christian “Boo” Powell, Ricky Saxon, Ragan Reeves and Sam Montgomery.
Over the years, Greenwood has produced its share of athletic talent, including NFL defensive end Sam Montgomery.
On Friday night, Montgomery and three other noteworthy Eagles were honored for their athletic accomplishments. Montgomery, Christian “Boo” Powell, Ricky Saxon and Ragan Reeves were inducted into the Greenwood High School Hall of Fame.
“It’s a great honor. To see a lot of family, a lot of friends here, a lot of community, it just really brings things full circle,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery, a 2009 grad, was a 2013 third-round draft pick of the Houston Texans after a decorated collegiate career at LSU. With the Tigers, the former Eagle was named an All-American twice and played in the 2011 BCS National Championship game.
During his professional career, Montgomery also played with the Raiders and Bengals, along with stops in the CFL, AFL, AAF and XFL.
“It’s good to be back and see the next generation of football players, see the new staff, got to meet the whole staff and just being able to greet everybody with great memories and celebrate a night of a long time coming,” Montgomery said.
The Eagles’ other former professional athlete inducted was Powell, a former pitcher in the Twins and Astros organizations. Another 2009 grad, Powell was selected as an All-Region player four times and an All-State player twice at Greenwood.
Powell also played quarterback for the Greenwood football team.
Powell played college baseball at the College of Charleston, where he was named the SoCon pitcher of the year. He also compiled 24 career wins with the Cougars, the second most in SoCon history.
“With all of those athletes that come through here, it’s really more of a brotherhood here at the G,” Powell said. “Like my guy Sam, DJ Swearinger, those guys. We put a lot into this and Greenwood is a special place in our hearts.”
Another football standout inducted Friday was Saxon, a 1983 graduate of Greenwood. Saxon was a defensive standout on the Eagles’ 1981 and 1982 teams, earning All-Region honors in both seasons.
He was a team captain on the 1982 team, and was selected to play in the North-South football game.
“(The hall of fame) is something nice they’re doing, and I’m very proud to be a part of because I’ve been waiting on this for a long time,” Saxon said. “It’s a great day. I love it.”
Reeves, a 2002 graduate of Greenwood, was inducted with her outstanding softball career. She was a four-time All-Region player and started and lettered for six years on the Greenwood varsity softball team.
Reeves also batted .429 for the Eagles. She went on to play college softball for three seasons at USC-Aiken.
“It’s an honor,” Reeves said. “All of these great athletes out here, and to know that they picked me to be in their hall of fame is quite an honor.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.