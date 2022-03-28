Free passes can either be a team's best friend or worst nightmare.
On Monday, they were Greenwood's friend, as the Eagles drew 10 walks, were hit by a pitch eight times and took advantage of five Emerald errors in Monday's 22-1 blowout win against their crosstown rivals at Emerald High.
"Our at bats have been growing throughout the year and our approach, I stole it from the Yankees. It's hit strikes hard," Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. "We're getting there. We're not chasing as much. We're hitting the ball as it comes across the plate and we're moving better. The at bats are getting there. You have to be able to not swing at balls that aren't strikes, and we've done a good job of not chasing."
The game changed quickly in the first inning.
After a single by T.J. Aiken that drove in the first run of the game, Emerald had a chance to get out of the first nearly unscathed. But two walks, two errors and two hit by pitches plated three runs before Greenwood's Matt Murray drove a pitch to left for the game's second hit. After another walk, Aiken had his second at bat of the inning and capitalized, smoking the fourth pitch he saw to dead-center for a grand slam, highlighting a 13-run first inning.
"Just didn't get off to a good start," Emerald coach Mack Hite said. "Struggled early and that is a good baseball team over there. You have to play well to have a chance. We talk about it a lot. We call them the freebies. It's tough to win when you have that many. We struggled tonight to find the zone. We didn't help ourselves out defensively."
Overall, Aiken finished 3-for-4 with 5 RBIs.
"T.J. is an athlete," Baker said of the center fielder. "T.J. uses his athleticism in his swing. He works so hard at what he does. He deserves all the success that he gets. He's squared some baseballs in the past couple of games."
The Eagles plated two runs in the second and seven in the third, ending the game in the third inning.
Greenwood left fielder Graham Ellenberg also finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 from the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. The Vikings bright spot was Eli Bearden, who finished 2-for-2 with a run scored. He finished with two of the four Emerald hits.
