Coming into Thursday, Greenwood track and field coach Zach Norman wanted to see his teams take what they have been working on almost every day for the past month and put it into a full meet.
Both Greenwood teams did just that, winning the girls meet by 123 points and the boys meet by 6.25 points.
"I saw my group really competing today," Norman said. "They finally took what they have done at practice and came out here and really competed in a great fashion in every race and a lot of throwing events. As their head coach, it's phenomenal to watch."
The Greenwood girls team dominated in almost every event. It took first and second in the high jump, first in the pole vault, first and third in the long jump, first in the triple jump and first in the javelin throw. The Eagles also placed first in the 4x100 relay, swept the 100-meter hurdles and the 100-meter dash, took first in the 200-meter, the 400-meter, the 400-meter hurdles, 800-meter and the 1,600-meter dash.
Gabbi Talley also tied a school record for pole vault, soaring 8-feet-6 over the bar for the Eagles.
On the boys side, Greenwood won the high jump and the triple jump in the field. It won the 4x100 relay, 110-meter hurdles, the 100-meter, 200-meter and the 4x400 relay.
Ninety Six placed second in the boys and girls meet.
On the boys side, the Wildcats dominated the field events.
Brayden Rachels broke his own school record on the javelin by four feet, while Alex Davis broke his personal best by 10 feet in the javelin. Overall, the Wildcats swept the javelin, won the shot put and finished first and second in the pole vault.
"We had a lot of great individual performances," Ninety Six track coach Hawkins Hutson said. "Our throwers had some big days."
While the Wildcats had some good races, including nearly pulling off the 4x100 comeback, Hutson was extremely impressed with his 4x400 relay teams, which he "just threw together at the end." The pair of relay teams finished second and third, with the second-place team finishing just .3 seconds behind first.
"We have a couple of guys that are kind of banged up and are saving themselves for Saturday," Hutson said. "I asked eight different guys to run the 4x400, and they showed up with some really competitive times and had a lot of fun.
"This was a big meet for our team to gel and realize how good they can be if they fight like they did today."
Emerald placed third, followed by Greenwood Christian and Strom Thurmond in the boys and girls meets.
Emerald coach David Payne was impressed by senior Bradlee Jones, who has split his spring between track and baseball. Jones won the long jump with a bound of 21-feet-5.5 inches and placed second in the 200-meter dash. He also was on the 4x400-relay that placed third.
Greenwood Christian coach Kevin Sponenberg was excited what he saw out of Abi Summey, who recently signed to run cross country at Erskine. She placed second in the 800-meter run by just .3 seconds and ran a 1:10 in the 4x400 relay.
For full results, go to sc.milesplit.com and search “Emerald Home Meet #2 2023.”
