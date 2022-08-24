The first Monday after Week 0 signals the start of a new football season and a new season for the Greenwood Touchdown Club. Just as in the past, every coach in the Lakelands was invited for the kickoff program, so members of the Touchdown Club could gain some insight in each program they support each Friday night in the fall.
Monday night’s theme was connection. Connection to the Lakelands, former legendary coach Shell Dula and connection between the team.
Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle kicked off the meeting by talking about the three questions the Hawk coaching staff preaches to its team every day at practice. All three questions relate back to trusting teammates to have
“So often this year we’ve talked about answering yes to three questions,” Doolittle said. “Do you care about me, speaking for teammates. Do you care about me? And each teammate can answer yes. Can I trust you? Every decision you make on a team affects everyone else. Are you committed to my excellence? We’re able to share every day that you have a Lord and Savior that you can trust and cares about you. We’ll constantly say the best is yet to come, and we just want to continue to work hard with our guys.”
In his team’s season opener against Abbeville, McCormick coach Paul Pratt lost one of his skill players, as Dre’Kevan Thomas went down with a neck sprain. The injury wasn’t too serious according to Pratt, but Thomas was taken off the field by an ambulance as a precaution. The first person who talked to Pratt about Thomas’ injury was Abbeville head coach Jamie Nickles.
“The first person that reached out to me was coach Nick, and I want to appreciate him for that. That tells me a lot, he’s a class act,” Pratt said. “In order to get better, you have to play the best. We played them last year and went to the second round. My guys were ready for their region.”
Ware Shoals football coach Chris Johnston affirmed that he was going to retire at the end of the school year. He talked about his connection with some influential people around the Lakelands. His first coaching job was at Greenwood, where he coached on Nickles jayvee staff. Greenwood coach Chris Liner was a senior on that varsity team, while he played against Emerald coach Tad Dubose in high school. He was roommates with Greenwood Athletic Director Sparky Hudson and coached against Greenwood 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn.
“There’s a ton of people where it (Johnston’s coaching career) started,” Johnston said. “First there’s coach Dula. As a player, I played against his Ninety Six teams. I admired him as a coach and how he ran things. I wanted to model myself after him. ... I learned a lot from Jamie, but the cool thing about that is seeing his success along the way. I took a lot from that.”
Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings spoke about his connection with his team, including the seniors who were the first class he coached at Ninety Six.
“I love these guys. This senior class goes back to my first year,” Owings said. “We had to start four freshmen, and they weren’t ready. We’ve been through a lot together.”
Saluda coach Stewart Young’s message was what society could learn from a locker room.
“Our locker room has Hispanics, Blacks, whites, rich poor, BETA club, and people that they don’t make a club for,” Young said. “But when you’re together, there’s one common goal. ... We need football more than anything right now.”
Dubose spoke about the team’s three pillars — trust, toughness and teamwork — which Dubose said is focused on learning the life lessons that football is teaching.
“We stress trust, toughness and teamwork,” Dubose said. “Those are the life long skills that are going to take them farther in life than this game.”
Nickles spoke about building team chemistry throughout a team, as the Panthers are one of the many teams in the Lakelands with dominant sophomore and senior classes.
“Chemistry. Your seniors and your juniors grow up playing together. Now you’re asking kids that have never played on the same rec ball teams, now you’re asking sophomores and seniors to gel together,” Nickles said. “It hasn’t happened at Abbeville yet.”
Liner spoke about a bigger message than football. It started with a chance to take his team to the Gardner-Webb FCA camp, which was a three-day football camp that focused on the game and faith.
“It may not mean a lot to you, but it means everything to me,” Liner said. “That’s how you change something. You change it from the inside out from the heart. We are changing the hearts of the people that we have been entrusted with that wear the name of your town on their shirt. That’s important. ... If we can get these guys in the middle school and high school level some alternate paths, love and guidance, then 5 or 10 years from now, we’re back to where we want to be.”
The Touchdown Club meets bimonthly with its second meeting of the year happening Sept. 12. Its guest will be William Qualkinbush from 105.5 the Roar. Other speakers this year will be Tony Morrell, Conner Shaw, Joe Bostic, Jad Dean and Will Merritt.