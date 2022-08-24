The first Monday after Week 0 signals the start of a new football season and a new season for the Greenwood Touchdown Club. Just as in the past, every coach in the Lakelands was invited for the kickoff program, so members of the Touchdown Club could gain some insight in each program they support each Friday night in the fall.

Monday night’s theme was connection. Connection to the Lakelands, former legendary coach Shell Dula and connection between the team.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.