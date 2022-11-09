For the final time before its end of the year banquet, the Greenwood Touchdown Club gathered to honor its Week 9 and 10 offensive and defensive players of the week.

Greenwood Christian’s Nate Rooney earned the Week 9 offensive player of the week after his effort against Spartanburg Christian. The senior recorded 111 yards on 15 carries and a pair of catches for 23 yards, finishing the day with two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Rooney plays fullback and outside linebacker for the Hawks. On defense, he has set the school record for tackles for a loss, recording 20.5 TFL this season.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags