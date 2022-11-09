The Greenwood Touchdown Club honored seven Lakelands athletes on Monday, three FCA players and the Week 9 and 10 players of the week. From left are Eli Shaw, Jayden Johnston, Khamari Griffin, Leborris Warren, Kaleb Burton, Nate Rooney and David White.
For the final time before its end of the year banquet, the Greenwood Touchdown Club gathered to honor its Week 9 and 10 offensive and defensive players of the week.
Greenwood Christian’s Nate Rooney earned the Week 9 offensive player of the week after his effort against Spartanburg Christian. The senior recorded 111 yards on 15 carries and a pair of catches for 23 yards, finishing the day with two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Rooney plays fullback and outside linebacker for the Hawks. On defense, he has set the school record for tackles for a loss, recording 20.5 TFL this season.
The defensive Week 9 player of the week was Emerald linebacker Leborris Warren in his role in the Vikings win against Union County. Warren recorded eight tackles, four assisted tackles, a tackle for a loss, an interception and a quarterback hurry. This season, the senior has racked up 135 total tackles, 87 solo tackles, two tackles for a loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Greenwood swept the Week 10 honors.
Quarterback Kaleb Burton was the offensive player of the week after leading the Eagles to a win against Pickens. In the game, he finished with 100 yards rushing on 10 carries while adding 54 yards in the air and a touchdown. Overall, he leads Greenwood in rushing this season with 962 yards and has seven rushing touchdowns, which is tied for second on the team.
The Week 10 defensive player of the week was Khamari Griffin. Griffin is a freshman linebacker that totaled 16 tackles, 12 of which were solos, and finished with an interception. It was his first defensive action on varsity this season.
Along with two Eagles getting honored on Monday, the Touchdown Club also had an opportunity to listen to former Eagle and Clemson kicker Jad Dean.
Dean kicked at Clemson from 2003-06 and was the Tigers starter from 2004-06. In his career, he finished 51-for-68 on field goals while he was 97-for-103 on extra points.
Throughout his football career, Dean learned to set goals.
In high school, his goals were to start on varsity, be the All-Region, All-Lakelands kicker, and All-State and get a college scholarship. As every year went by, he checked off all those goals.
“If I can leave you with one thing, it’s work hard. I may have not been the most talented, but you weren’t going to outwork me,” Dean said. “You can’t control talent, but you can control how hard you work. That’s what got me there. There were plenty more talented than me, even at Greenwood High School, but I outworked them. The same thing in college.”
In college it was the same plan: become the starter, win the Lou Groza, which is the award for the best college kicker, be an All-American and make the NFL.
Dean was the starter as a sophomore, and he was the Lou Groza runner-up as a junior. But with all the success was a final failure that Dean has learned to overcome, missing the game-tying kick against South Carolina his senior year, which ended up being his final kick.
“One of the main things that football taught me that I still carry to this day, besides the hard work and the setting goals, is failure only defines you if you let it,” Dean said. “The last kick that I had at Clemson was a 39-yarder. ... We were down three points. Growing up in Clemson, I don’t think that I had missed a game in 15 years. Of all the kicks that I was nervous on was that one because I was a fan. I hit the kick well, but it just drifted to the left.
“In the years after that, in my head, that’s who I was. I let it define me. I was putting football on a pedestal. Football can do many things, but it can’t be your identity. ... Football took me to places I thought I would never get to, but the main thing is it left me with a work ethic, seeing how important it was to focus on your goals, but more importantly, I know how to handle failure.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.