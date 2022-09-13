The Week 0 thriller between Emerald and Ninety Six certainly showcased a few Lakelands standouts in a 35-28 win for the Vikings.
On Monday night, two were honored for their performances in the contest.
Ninety Six’s Martavis “Chico” Mason and Emerald’s Key Holloway earned Week 0 Players of the Week honors at the Greenwood Touchdown Club at the Main Event.
It was the club’s second meeting of the season.
Mason garnered 13 tackles, including two tackles for loss, one pressure and one recovered fumble in his defensive Player of the Week performance.
The senior linebacker also highlighted his performance with a 71-yard touchdown run on a fake punt for the Wildcats.
On the other side of the football, Holloway put on quite a show. The sophomore quarterback passed for 170 yards and a touchdown, and ran 90 yards with another touchdown on the ground.
“(Holloway is) doing a great job on leading the offense, and he will continue to develop to be a very special player,” said club board member Tom Jordan. “He’s got future in him. We’re excited to be a part of that.”
The club also honored Emerald’s Ean Ryans as the Week 2 offensive Player of the Week, and Abbeville’s Javario Tinch as the week’s defensive Player of the Week.
In Emerald’s win over Ware Shoals on Sept. 2, Ryans caught two passes for 133 yards, and brought a recovered fumble to the house for the Vikings.
Tinch impressed as well in the Panthers’ win over Southside Christian. The senior defensive back caught two interceptions, broke up two passes and totaled four tackles.
The Lakelands Fellowship of Christian Athletes honored two other area players at Monday night’s meeting. The ministry honored Greenwood senior offensive lineman Noah Kastner and Calhoun Falls junior linebacker and offensive lineman Devon Burden.
The Greenwood Touchdown Club also welcomed in 105.5 The Roar’s William Qualkinbush as its guest speaker. Qualkinbush is the play-by-play voice for Clemson baseball and women’s basketball, and hosts “Out of Bounds” on The Roar.
Qualkinbush also does play-by-play for The Roar’s high school football Game of the Week, which reminds him of the significance of the game.
“It reminds me every year how important it is for communities to come together and support high school football,” Qualkinbush said. “It’s great to impact young people and it’s great to impact families and it brings people together where lots of things are ripping us apart.”
“We’ve been to four different counties in South Carolina and I’m always blown away by all the folks that it takes to put on a high school football game and all of the hours that it takes. Parents, kids, grandparents, coaches, support staff, ADs, teachers and all of the different people involved and touchdown clubs like this one are a part of that as well, of bringing people together.”
The club next meets Sept. 26. Big Spur recruiting analyst Tony Morrell will be the guest speaker.