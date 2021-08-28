For more than six months, the city of Greenwood has continued its significant investment into disc golf, with a full renovation to the current course surrounding the Wilbanks Sports Complex.
As the sport grew with courses opening in Due West, Saluda and Laurens, Director of the Greenwood County Parks and Recreation Brad Cuttill said there was a need to have a full 18-hole course within the city limits.
“I think we were just behind,” Cuttill said. “We were in about a 30- to 40-mile drought for a course. Lander has one, but they grew so they had to (eliminate) three or four of their holes because of their new buildings and everything else, so there really wasn’t a course within 30 miles. It’s growing but we were behind in getting a course here in Greenwood. I think it is really exciting and the county did an excellent job of doing it right.”
As a result of the new course finally opening, a new disc golf league and a dedicated Facebook group appeared. According to league manager Greg Frazier, players will reach out in the Facebook group to set up games at the course. Frazier said at least 10 players will play on the course nightly.
“(This) all started because the city had the funds to build the course,” Frazier said. “Getting to meet the new crowd and getting involved in it a little bit more (is great). Everybody seems to have a passion for it, but you can tell that everybody likes having a place closer to home to play and it’s a nice addition to the community.”
That passion for the sport has only grown with the renovated course and it has also fueled the city’s first disc golf tournament. Today, Greenwood will host its first disc golf tournament as more than 70 players will participate in the event.
Cuttill said that a majority of the players will come from outside of Greenwood county and they have seen an influx of players signing up from cities such as Spartanburg and Columbia.
“We’ve worked on (the course) to try and get it cleaned up enough to be ready,” Cuttill said. “We felt we got it cleaned up enough now we can actually open it up and let the community know it’s really here. We’re trying to do better advertising to make sure everybody knows that the course is up and running and ready to play.”
For more information, check out the Greenwood County Parks and Recreation website at gwdcountyparksandrec.org/discgolf.