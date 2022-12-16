Greenwood football is taking on Hanna High School. The then Emeralds are coming off a state championship, but they are going up against a tough Hanna team. For the first 14 minutes of the game, the teams are locked at zero.
Then, the Rocket took off.
In front of more than 7,000 people, David Hackett broke through the left side of Greenwood’s offensive line, broke a couple of tackles, then outran everyone for an 81-yard touchdown. Hackett’s run was the difference, as the Emeralds won 7-6 in their season opener.
The Rocket gave the Greenwood faithful a lot to cheer for in his three-year football career, as he was an impact player from the moment he stepped onto the field as a sophomore. He was Greenwood’s first Black football player and one of the first Black baseball players in school history.
Hackett died at the age of 72 on Dec. 6.
Hackett began his football career as a sophomore in 1967. He made his biggest impact as a junior, running for 14 touchdowns as the Emeralds’ fullback in 1968, finishing the year as the team’s second best runner en route to the 1968 state championship. Hackett finished his Greenwood football career in the North-South game, as he was one of three players from the Lakelands selected in the game in 1970.
Alongside being a standout on the football team, Hackett played center field on the Emeralds’ baseball team. The Rocket also exceled on the diamond, showcased in the 1969 4A state championship game. The Emeralds trailed Dreher by two in the top of the fourth inning. With one man on first, Hackett destroyed a pitch to left field that went onto the tennis courts an estimated 450 feet away from home plate.
Those were the only two runs Greenwood scored in the 4A state championship game.
After high school, Hackett continued his football career at Western Carolina, where he played in 39 games in his four-year career. He finished his career with 1,516 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in his career. His senior season he finished with 626 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Greenwood Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.
On Friday, Greenwood hosts Clinton for a regular-season matchup. At halftime of the boys basketball game, which is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., there will be a ceremony for Hackett with several of his former teammates.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.