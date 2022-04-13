The Greenwood boys tennis team shut out its third-region opponent of the season on Wednesday. The Eagles swept the season series with Eastside, cruising to a 7-0 win and taking a stranglehold in the region standings.
Despite the lopsided scoreline, Greenwood had to come from behind in two of its singles matches and in the No. 2 doubles match.
"We haven't faced a lot of real adversity this season," Greenwood coach Howard Green said. "This type of match is good for us where we have to work through and figure it out when we're down. … We're in a good spot and I feel like we can from this going into the playoffs. It's going to benefit us later."
That resiliency began with Hayden Darby, who served underhanded the entire match, because of a nagging back injury. After dropping the first set, Darby won the next two sets, capping off the match with a cross-court return.
"It was unbelievable," Green said. "At one point I thought maybe we should probably pull him off the court. I go over to ask him and he's like, 'No coach, I want to grind it out.' He figured out a way in the second set to kind of get a few more groundstrokes in and after the underhand serve, to come forward a little bit more to get engaged in the rally."
Green said Darby's was "huge" as the No. 3 singles spot will determine how far Greenwood can go in the playoffs.
Darby's performance inspired Greenwood as Hampton Schoch won his match in straight sets, while Graeme Simpson and Hampton Goldman did not allow a point in the No. 1 doubles match.
With the season winding down, Green has his sights set on the playoffs as Greenwood looks to make it past the Upper State championship.
"My only concern is that we don't peak in the layoff time," Green said. "We're going to practice hard. We're going to practice every day without rain, and we'll see how it goes. Graham (Simpson) and Hampton (Goldman) are going to put in a lot of work in the next couple of weeks, and the rest of the guys will follow suit. I'm just hoping that we have some really good competitive practices, so get ready for the playoffs.
