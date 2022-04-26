Greenwood senior Hampton Goldman added to his list of accomplishments on Monday.
After winning back-to-back region titles and a bevy of both singles and doubles matches during his high school tenure, Goldman signed with Anderson University to play college tennis.
“It feels amazing,” Goldman said. “Just signing to play with Anderson is awesome. Playing college tennis has been one of my dreams since the seventh grade. I realized that I wanted to go play in college, so I started working hard every day. That was my main goal to play somewhere in college, and Anderson was the best fit when I toured the school.”
Goldman said what drew him to Anderson was the “family atmosphere” he experienced there. The senior got the chance to practice with the Trojans earlier this season, and after that, he was ready to make his decision.
“It was great to see him sign,” Greenwood coach Howard Green said. “All of his goals were coming to fruition and he is well-deserving to play at the next level.”
Green noticed Goldman had the potential to play at the collegiate level in the 10th grade. He said the senior’s intelligence on the court and his competitiveness could transfer over well at the next level.
“He’s confident with all sides of (his game),” Green said. “He’s confident with his serve. If there is any adversity, he knows that there’s an opportunity to work through that. … He goes out on the court and feels good about the situation, so no matter what happens he feels like he can overcome it.”
