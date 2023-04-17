Over the past few years, Jose Hernandez has been fulfilling his dreams.
First, he wanted to play for his middle school team. He did that. Then, he wanted to play for Greenwood. He’s doing that now.
As for the future, he wants to play college soccer, and on Friday, he took a huge step to accomplish that.
Hernandez signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Lander this fall after four years on Greenwood’s varsity squad.
“I’m very excited to see what it brings, what comes in the future,” Hernandez said. “I get to stay close to my family and my friends, some of them are staying here in Greenwood, so I get to stay close to them. It’s the hometown team, you always love to represent Greenwood.”
Other than staying in the city he loves, Hernandez also chose Lander because of its campus, its academics and its soccer program. The future Bearcat plans to major in criminology.
As for the soccer side of things, Hernandez thinks he will be playing right defensive back at Lander, one of the many positions he plays at Greenwood.
“My favorite thing about him is his versatility. He primarily plays left or right back, but he can play wing if we need him to, he can play in the middle if we need him to, so he’s always willing to help us wherever he’s needed,” Greenwood coach Daniel Sorrow said.
“I’m super excited. I’m glad he’s staying close to home and decided he’s playing for a solid program.”
Hernandez will join fellow teammate Omar Ramos, who signed with Lander last month, and former teammate Allen Laymon who played on Lander’s jayvee squad last season.
“It’s good to see that talent in Greenwood is here and we can compete at the collegiate level. I like to see it,” Hernandez said. “Staying close to my friends and playing soccer in our college years, too, it’s just a dream.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
