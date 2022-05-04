In the top of the sixth inning, it appeared that the Greenwood softball team was in trouble. The Eagles had a three-run lead but were faced with a bases-loaded situation with just one out thanks to a pair of singles and a hit by pitch.
The Eagles, a solid defensive team, didn't panic. They just needed to go one out at a time. Three pitches into the No. 6 hitter in the Devildogs lineup, Aubrey Holland, forced a fly ball to the outfield. Just a few pitches into the next at-bat, sophomore catcher Zoey Montgomery laid out for a ball, snagging it before she and the ball hit the fence along the backstop to preserve the lead and Greenwood's 3-1 win in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
"We've hung our hat on defense all year long, whether it was Aubrey pitching or our defense," Greenwood coach Gerald Gates said. "When we get in those situations, we know what we need to do, and we know we can make some outs. Aubrey didn't have her best stuff tonight, but when it came time, she threw good pitches to get us out of jams and situations."
The sixth inning had one of three tough defensive plays Montgomery made behind the plate, as in both the first and second innings, Montgomery made a play at the plate to save runs. In the first inning, Holland caught a ground ball and flipped it to her catcher, who made a tag on Travelers Rest Jadin Dandy, who is the fastest player on the team. In the second, Eagle center fielder Arnie Young scooped a single and fired to home, where Montgomery made a tag while getting run over at the dish.
Greenwood started hot offensively, scoring its first run of the game in just two pitches. Montgomery led off with a liner to left field that the Travelers Rest fielder couldn't wrangle in, K.D. Helms singled just one pitch later to drive in the Eagle catcher.
Greenwood scored two more runs in the first inning thanks to an error by Travelers Rest left fielder, scoring both Reese Bundrick and Holland from second and first base respectively.
The Eagles had chances later in the game, but hard-hit balls found gloves, ending late-game rallies.
Helms led the team offensively, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
"She swung the bat really well," Gates said. "She's been under the weather the past couple of days, and we didn't think we were going to get her to play today. She made it to school and troupered it out. She made some plays in the field and swung the bat really well tonight. Proud of her for that."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.