Greenwood coach Bee Montgomery wanted his team to make a statement early.
And in their first inning, it did that.
The Eagles hit four singles in their first outing, posting three runs to gain a quick lead early against Pickens on Thursday night.
The base hits kept rolling the next six innings, as the Greenwood softball team totaled 11 hits in an 8-0 region win over the Blue Flame.
“I feel like we grew a lot tonight as a team, and we knew we had good competition coming against us in region and the girls got up,” Montgomery said. “Just the way they were on the field, talking to one another, having a good time, having fun.”
The first two singles from Greenwood came from two huge playmakers in the home victory. Zoey Montgomery hit the first single to leadoff the opening inning, attributing to her 4-for-4 mark at the plate.
A couple of batters later, Aubrey Holland hit an RBI single to get the Eagles on the board and give her her first of two hits on the night. But Holland didn’t just shine at the plate, she did inside the circle, too.
The junior tossed a complete game for Greenwood, allowing just three hits and tallying six strikeouts. Holland and the defense behind her were efficient all night in the shutout, stranding six Pickens runners, three of which were in scoring position.
“When they don’t get baserunners and when you make the plays when they do have baserunners, that’s what defense is about,” Bee Montgomery said. “For them to come out tonight and play lights out defense, it was impressive.”
With that impressive defense, the Greenwood offense had no problem building a lead in the first four innings. After scoring a run in the second, the Eagles put together a string of two-out hits to score another three runs in the third.
Lauren Arender got it all started with an RBI triple before Arine Young and Zoey Montgomery each hit an RBI single. The next inning, Reese Bundrick singled to bring in Holland for Greenwood’s last score of the night.
“Just at-bats our girls had, standing in the box, seeing good pitches, we worked on that, we work in the cage daily,” Bee Montgomery said. “Just getting them to be more patient in the box and I think it showed tonight. … All in all, I just think we had good at-bats.”
