Softball coaches across the state know the name Aubrey Holland.
She already has a state championship. She has already been an All-State selection. She has already made the All-Lakelands team.
She accomplished all of that before starting her junior year at Greenwood High School.
“The expectations are high, but I know that my team is going to be right behind me if I make a mistake,” Holland said.
Those expectations are high for a reason.
As a sophomore, Holland finished with a 1.54 ERA and struck out 155 batters in 127 1/3 innings for the Eagles. She also hit .459 with a home run and 16 RBIs in the middle of the Eagles’ lineup that reached the Upper State Championship tournament.
But halfway through the season, she’s matching those expectations.
“Aubrey has put the work in the past and continues to,” Greenwood softball coach Bee Montgomery said. “She’s a team player. She’s just a good kid in general.”
Greenwood has played 56 innings this year, and Holland has tossed every single pitch, striking out 56 batters and has a 2.41 ERA.
“It’s definitely been stressful. It’s hard to have the right mindset to go out there and pitch,” Holland said. “It’s good when you know you have a good defense behind you and you know that they’re going to make plays.”
She has pitched three shutouts this year, including two in region play; but arguably her best game of the year was at Laurens in late March. In that shutout, she was nearly perfect, allowing just two runners to reach, while striking out 10 Raiders.
“She had a fire in her eye,” Montgomery said. “She probably pitched the best game that she has in two years. A two-hit shutout against Laurens. They’re a good hitting team. She just had that fire. We just preach to her to have that fire every game, and she does.”
A lot of Holland’s success is because of the hard work she has put in since she was 8 years old — and the talent she is naturally gifted with.
Alongside those qualities, she’s got into a routine with catcher Zoey Montgomery, who has been her catcher since she started pitching.
“It’s good having Zoey as my catcher for all those years,” Holland said. “You just know that she’s got your back and that she’s going to stop all the balls. She never lets anything get by her, so, if you make a bad pitch, you know that it’s not going to really affect you. It’s good to have a familiar setting and not have much change.”
The pair know how to read each other and share a trust bond. They call their game instead of an Eagle coach making all the decisions for them.
While her pitching takes center stage, Holland is also a big-time performer in the middle of the lineup. She’s hitting .454 with two home runs, four total extra-base hits and eight RBIs in nine games.
“It’s definitely something that I take pride in,” Holland said. “If I’m not doing my job on the mound, I feel like I have to step up in the box. I strive every day to get better. At practice, I take it very seriously when I’m hitting.”
Greenwood is 4-2 in region play as it comes off a week off from games. The Eagles are focused on a strong back half of the season as they get closer to the playoffs.
“If (Holland) is on, we know that we can compete with anyone that we step on the field with because she’s on the mound,” Montgomery said.