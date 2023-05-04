GREER — The hour-and-a-half ride was a familiar one for the Greenwood softball team. It's made that drive the past two years for region games, but Thursday had different stakes.
Instead of jockeying for a playoff spot, the game determined who would advance to the Upper State quarterfinals.
And the Eagles were victorious, scoring 10 runs in the third inning to lead to a 12-6 win against the Yellow Jackets.
"It's huge beating them at their house," Greenwood coach Bee Montgomery said. "Two years ago, we had to share the region championship. Last year, they knocked us out of the region championship on a seventh-inning play. To come here and to beat them at their own place is huge.
"I have a lot of positives to say about this group. They've fought through a lot of adversity. We're a small group, we don't have a lot of kids, but they're playing together as a team."
Just as it did in its first-round game, Greenwood's offense hit the ball around the field early but resulted in very few hits, only securing one base runner until the third inning. But good things come to those who wait.
With one out, Arine Young walked on four pitches. Five pitches later, two Eagles were aboard before another four-pitch walk loaded the bases for K.D. Helms. The junior finally got a pitch to hit and drove it to left to give Greenwood a one-run lead.
That lead quickly grew as Aubrey Holland laced a double to right to plate another run. Kayleigh Doerflien, Kamryn Williams and Lauren Arender drove in at least one run in the frame. Overall, the Eagles sent 14 batters to the plate in the frame.
"We had a big inning in the third, and we had one big inning last night. But we had base runners all night," Montgomery said. "That was the biggest thing. These innings, when you have the big inning, you just take advantage of them. That's what we did."
But the Yellow Jackets never went away. Following the 10-run explosion, Greer started off with a home run and scored on a little league home run after a single and two throwing errors allowed the second Jacket to score.
Coming into the season, playing clean defense was Montgomery's key to success. Despite five overall errors, Greenwood made the plays when it needed to the most. That was best shown by Young.
Trailing by seven, Greer had two runners on and two outs for the top of its order.
Kristin Griffin, who had just hit a towering blast into the trees behind left field, drove the first pitch she saw a long way, sending the ball to dead-center field. Just before the ball could fly over the wall for a three-run blast, Young snagged the ball, keeping Greenwood firmly ahead.
"That was a big turning point," Montgomery said. "They had put a couple of runs across to make it closer. We work on it religiously with our outfielders, finding the fence and going back to it. For a 5-foot-nothing kid to go up and get one off the fence, that was huge. In return, I gave her a game ball."
Greenwood tacked on two runs in the sixth thanks to a Williams double to all but officially put the game away.
With the win, Greenwood will travel to Catawba Ridge on Friday for the third round of the playoffs. With a win, Greenwood would be off until May 11.
