Coming into the season, the keys for the Greenwood softball team were playing defense and getting timely hitting.
Those keys were in full display on Thursday, as the Eagles dominantly downed their cross-town rival Emerald 25-2 for their first win of the season.
"Emerald has a good young group. They have a bright future ahead of them," Greenwood coach Bee Montgomery said. "All in all, we had a good game. We got to swing the bat. Just giving them time to see live pitching, because we don't do live pitching at our practices. Any time that you can get reps at the plate, it's always good."
The win was also Montgomery's first win as the head coach for the Eagles.
Greenwood did a majority of its runs off Viking miscues, scoring 11 runs off the eight Emerald errors.
In the first, a Viking error put two runners in scoring position with one out, while a wild pitch plated both runs. The next pitch wound up being a four-base error to plate the third run of the inning for Greenwood.
The Eagles added to their lead in the second, scoring two runs thanks to an Arnie Young triple and a Zoey Montgomery sacrifice fly.
Greenwood plated four in the third and five in the fourth to take a commanding 14-run lead before a litany of errors cost the Vikings in the top of the fifth.
Overall, every Eagle in the order recorded at least one hit. Aubrey Holland led the way, going 3-for-5 with three RBIs. One of her three hits was a screaming liner over the center field wall. Laila Reyes added three RBIs with two hits as well.
"I thought we swung the bat well," Montgomery said. "At times in the preseason, I had a lot of girls looking at the first pitch. After they figured out that first pitch was there, they jumped on it. I feel like they're seeing the pitches better."
After allowing three hits but no runs in the first, Holland got in a rhythm early. The junior retired the next five batters, three of which by strikeout, before an error snapped her streak.
Overall, she punched eight tickets in five innings of work.
"Aubrey is the type of pitcher that once she gets in her groove, she's on," Montgomery said. "Some teams try to break that groove by trying to do some things. Tonight, it didn't happen."
Both runs were unearned as a throwing error off a bunt plated both Viking runs in the bottom of the fourth.
