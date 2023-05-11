GREER — Greenwood softball coach Bee Montgomery was trying to figure out his next move. His team had a two-run lead in the eighth inning, but Greer had the bases loaded for the No. 2 hitter in the Yellow Jackets' lineup.
Greenwood needed an out.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 12:35 am
Instead, it got two.
Greer's Addie Howard drilled a 1-2 pitch to right field that looked like it would be a run-scoring single at least. But Nariah Carrol was there, stabbing the ball out of the air. After a quick bobble, she secured the out and fired to third to double up the Greer runner who was streaking towards the plate once she saw the bobble.
Montgomery once again walked the bases loaded, avoiding Greer's Ole Miss commit for the No. 4 hitter in the Yellow Jacket lineup.
Again, Carrol made a play, catching a fly ball and sending Greenwood back to Catawba Ridge with a 7-5 win in extra innings.
"We had a gameplan coming in. We watched video on them even after we played them the first time. We watched them play Midland Valley, and they made a couple of adjustments with (Howard)," Montgomery said. "They depend on the long ball. (Kristin Griffin) had 14 or 15 in the regular season.
"She accounted for the first four runs, so I told (assistant coach) Sam (Robinson) that when she goes back up, we're putting her on. I don't care what the situation is. It just worked out that we were able to get passed (Griffin) and get (Howard) here. It worked out perfect."
Greenwood scored in extras thanks to its lone senior.
After loading the bases with two singles and a walk, Kayleigh Dorflein stepped to the plate. Down to her final strike, the senior did her job, sending a liner to center for a sacrifice fly. A poor throw to third allowed Lauren Arender to score from second, giving Greenwood the final two runs of the game.
The eighth was just one of the times the Eagles had to battle on Thursday.
After allowing a leadoff home run to Griffin, who nearly hit two home runs the week prior against Greenwood, the Eagles scored on a Zoey Montgomery single to tie the game.
Griffin again put Greer ahead in the second, hitting her second home run of the game with a three-run blast over the left-field wall.
Instead of going quiet, as they did at times earlier in the year, Greenwood battled.
"Our bats were kind of streaky. We left a lot of runners on base," Bee Montgomery said. "We could get one or two on but we couldn't scratch them across, but we did when it counted."
It closed the gap to just one with a two-run third inning highlighted by RBI singles by Callie Davis and Kamryn Williams. It took the lead an inning later thanks to a Greer error and a single by Aubrey Holland.
Holland led all hitters with four hits on the night, while Williams and Zoey Montgomery finished with three hits and an RBI apiece.
With the win, Greenwood travels to Catawba Ridge on Saturday for the Upper State Bracket 2 Championship game.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
