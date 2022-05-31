The Greenwood Eagles had two more football seniors sign their national letter of intent, making it nine seniors to sign with a college program this year.
Offensive lineman Darrell Watson signed with Erskine College and defensive lineman TK Floyd signed with Augusta United Graduate Academy.
Watson was one of two recipients of the team’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman and was an All-Region selection. With him as the left tackle, the Eagles found success with their potent rushing attack tallying more than 3,100 yards en route to the Upper State semifinals.
“I’ve played four years (at Greenwood) and I can make more memories on that field,” Watson said on signing with the Flying Fleet. “I can see my coaches once again and I can make more memories. … I believe in what coach (Shap Boyd) has told me, he’s going to take care of me while I’m up there. It’s a good fit for me.”
The chance to stay closer to home was also a key for Floyd, as the senior moves less than 60 miles away. Floyd was named Greenwood’s Most Outstanding Defensive Lineman in 2022 and was also an All-Region pick. He said he’s excited for the opportunity to play at the one-year, post-grad academy.
“It gives me the opportunity to show my talent and get my grades up and then I can hopefully transfer to something bigger,” Floyd said. “The coach kept up with me and didn’t sugarcoat anything. It’s also close to home so my family can come watch me play.”
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.