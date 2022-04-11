The Greenwood Raptors took major strides in 2021 even though they were dealing with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the first weekend of the month, the Raptors continued to build off their success, sweeping the Offense Defense National Championship in Myrtle Beach with their 8U, 10U and 12U teams.
"It was a challenge because of the logistics and the gas prices going up. We had kids coming here from Spartanburg, Saluda, the Newberry area and Columbia," Raptors coach P.C. Quarles said. "It was a challenge, but having great coaches like Lamar Ray from the Elite Lions organization and Eli Harris from the Spartanburg Gators, they meshed well. The boys gelled together and made it happen. It was amazing. You have thought they play together year round."
Players from the Spartanburg Gators played with the 10U Raptors, while the Elite Lions played with the 12U team. The Anderson Chargers also were represented.
"Everyone got on one accord and made it happen," Quarles said.
In March, the Raptors traveled to Jacksonville, Florida and played in an Offense Defense tournament at TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jaguars. They finished second.
"We do this for the kids because it gives them different football opportunities, gives them more morale and IQ," Quarles said. "It helps them see different talent around the state and around the world. It was a great thing to come from second, work hard and win the whole thing. I don't think it's ever been done before."
The 8U Raptors defeated the Greenview Eagles in all three of their games.
Trey Black, TJ Deal, D.J. Thompson, Messiah Meadows and Messiah Quarles were standouts from the three-game set.
"They just outpowered Greenview even though we didn't have many numbers," Quarles said. "We only took 16 kids while they had 25-30 on their side. Our kids rose to the point and won all three times."
King Mathis, who Quarles called a highlight reel, led the 10U Raptors. Mathis was a constant offensive force, scoring almost every time he touched the ball, and played "lights out on defense."
Elijah Aiken, Trey Owen and Ethan Holloway were huge on the offensive line, while Tomas Logan forced a pair of fumbles on defense. Juelz Robinson and Jayden Smith also forced a turnover, intercepting three passes between them. The 10U Raptors defeated the Sam Hill Patriots in the championship game.
The 12U team defeated Marlboro County in the championship. Donny Logan, Eli Sanders and Keith Logan were standouts for the Raptors.
The Raptors are a travel football team that is part of the Greenwood Academic and Sports Academy (GASA) offers mentoring groups, basketball teams and cheerleading squads.
More information can be found at excelwithgasa.com.