Plenty of uncertainty remains surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic’s potential impact on the Greenwood Raptors’ upcoming football season, but coach P.C. Quarles is readying his team to begin practices next month.
The Raptors are aiming to start workouts sometime in July and will adhere to the same social distancing guidelines released by the South Carolina High School League, Quarles said.
The team is a part of the Independent School League, which currently plans to start the season on time. However, with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, Quarles recognizes those plans could change.
“It’s very challenging because it feels like you’re in the blinds and you don’t know what the next couple of weeks might bring,” Quarles said. “You don’t know if we’ll have to shut down again, or if they’ll cancel the season.
“Basically, I’m preparing like we’re going to have a season. I’m trying to keep the kids mentally focused because we have never been through a situation like this.”
Quarles’ organization, Greenwood Academic Sports Academy, aims to give home-schooled or private-schooled students the chance to play ball, but also extends that opportunity to students who have been suspended or kicked out of high school. He took over the Raptors in 2017.
The Raptors travel across the Carolinas and Georgia to play. They went 5-2 last season, but most of the team’s games this year will be 8-man games because of a smaller roster.
Quarles said the team will likely play eight games this season, but might also pick up some 11-man games. The Raptors have experience playing in both styles, and they are undefeated in 8-man football under Quarles.
“The last three years, we have played at least four 8-man games during the regular season,” Quarles said. “We’ve done that just to be versatile and to have a full schedule. The adjustment won’t be hard going mostly to 8-man because the Raptors are undefeated in 8-man football.”
The Raptors are expected to have at least 15 players on the roster but could carry as many as 20.
The season is set to start for the Raptors in September. Although he’s getting a late start to the preseason, Quarles looks forward to getting practices going, but things will proceed with caution.
“Hopefully, by next month we’ll be out there and start conditioning and stuff like that,” Quarles said. “If we’re not at practice, we want to make sure the kids are still doing something at home. Right now, we’re still on pause, but they’re ready to go.”