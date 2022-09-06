It started out as poorly as it could for the Greenwood volleyball team.
The Eagles were playing their crosstown rival Emerald, but when Greenwood coach Julie McMahon looked up at the scoreboard and signaled to the official that she wanted a timeout, Greenwood trailed by seven early, mustering just three of the first 13 points of the set.
"The girls have told me that if they're ever down like that, I need to yell at them a little bit and tell them to get their heads on straight," McMahon said. "I also told them I was proud of them for having the composure to come back in that first set. "
The rallying speech worked as Greenwood stopped making simple mistakes.
Its serving and passing were crisper while the attacks where getting faster and harder behind the trio of Claire Pool, Emma Williams and Breyanna Harrison. Greenwood slowly, but surely, started to rally in the set, closing the gap from as much as eight with just eight points to play. It went on an 11-2 run to take the lead and the first set before cruising to a sweep on the road.
"Emerald has some good players and some talent, so they definitely kept us on our toes with was nice," McMahon said. "We need that going into region play. We need to make sure we're challenged and the level of play is continually rising until we get to that point."
Greenwood controlled the second set, jumping ahead by six after the first 20 points of the match, forcing Emerald to call its first timeout. From that timeout till the end of the set, the Eagles rattled off 12 points compared to Emerald's seven, winning the set 25-14.
The third and final set was Williams' show. The Greenwood captain began serving when Greenwood led just 5-4. By the time Emerald broke the junior's serve, the Eagles led by 12. Williams finished with six aces in that span.
"She is dynamic for us at the net," McMahon said. "She has been kind of off with her serve lately, so she's been working on it a good bit in practice. Tonight, it finally came together."
Along with her serving, Williams was a consistent force at the net all night, powering several kills through the Emerald defense. Along with her outstanding play, Poole was an offensive juggernaut, leading the Eagles in blocks and kills.
"She is a good vocal leader for the girls; she get's that spark lit up under them," McMahon said of Poole. "She's learning, she's improving and she's getting more comfortable running a faster offense."
