After his team defeated Abbeville for the second time this year, Post 20 softball coach Tee Timmerman said the team settled down later in the game by being more selective with the pitches it was swinging at and delivered when it saw its pitch.
That patience was back on Monday, as both Aubrey Holland and Lou Corner both slugged home runs in Greenwood's 7-1 win against Cowpens in the first round of the state playoffs.
"I think they carried on a little bit from what we did the other night (against Abbeville)," Timmerman said. "They just had some patient at-bats. … Aubrey got us started quick. It's always good to put someone down a couple of runs early quick, and that's what we did. Lou just tacked on for us and put us up four."
Holland's blast came in the bottom of the first inning. Greenwood catcher Zoey Montgomery led off the bottom of the first with a double and was followed by a Gracie Timmerman single. With one out, Holland saw a couple of pitches before drilling a laser to right-center field for a three-run homer. Holland's home run was the only runs Greenwood scored until Corner tacked on with a blast of her own.
Corner's home run was a moon shot over the center-field wall to give Greenwood a four-run lead.
The instant offense was a boost for Greenwood, as the team had struggled offensively in its two rain-soaked games against Abbeville. Timmerman believed the offensive output on Monday was a direct correlation to the team locking in for the postseason.
"I think we had (been coasting) right on there at the end. We've been stressing 'Look playoffs are starting, we have to concentrate a little bit more,'" Timmerman said. "I think they just focused in a little more."
Greenwood's final insurance runs came from Montgomery's bat, as the rising junior nearly drilled the third Greenwood home run of the day, doubling off the center-field wall to plate a pair of runs.
In the circle, Michaela Harrison started, throwing the first five innings. She allowed just four base runners and just one run in the win.
Post 20 will return home on Wednesday and will face the winner of Chesnee and Aikens.
"The more playoff (and) the more game experience you have the better," Timmerman said. "Even the girls that came in, they've been in that situation before, so it makes us as coaches feel a little bit more comfortable putting them out there, knowing they've been there before."
