Many seniors dream about coming up clutch on their senior night.
On Wednesday Clair Lewis lived it, pocketing two goals to lead Greenwood past region-rival Laurens 2-1.
"She's a key player," Greenwood coach Katelyn Miller said. "She's somebody I can always count on and is going to finish the job. A few of her shots were a little rough tonight, but she cleaned it up."
The Eagles needed the senior striker as they struggled to set up their offense against an aggressive Raiders defense. After a litany of aggressive fouls by both teams, Greenwood had its best chance to score as Lewis lined up for a 35-yard free kick.
Like she had done many times before, the senior curved the ball around the goalkeeper, nestling the ball into the top corner to tie the game.
"Laurens definitely came out wanting to win tonight," Miller said. "They were moving their feet super quick. We got very lazy just kind of watching the ball a lot. Then we started playing a lot of 'Boom Ball' and that's where I got frustrated. I told them, 'We have to play our positions, play our formation and do what we are supposed to do."
Greenwood slowed down the pace of play, and as a result, was more deliberate with its offense. The methodical ball movement allowed the Eagles to pass around to the aggressive Raider press.
After firing a few shots past the goal in the second half, Lewis found herself with another golden opportunity to score. This time she cashed in, placing a shot just by the outstretched keeper with more than 15 minutes left in the second half.
Although Miller was happy with the win, she stressed the importance of not waiting until the second half for Greenwood to find its game.
"We've always been a second-half team," Miller said. "Coming into region play, I really want to turn that around and be a full-game team."
The boys varsity soccer team was also scheduled to host Laurens, but the game was canceled because of inclement weather.
