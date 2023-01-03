It was one of the coolest moments of his more than 20-year coaching career.
The stadium was different than when he played on it in the mid-1980s, but Brett Garvin was home.
Garvin, who played for Greenwood from 1981-84, was back at J.W. Babb Stadium, just on the other sideline. Garvin was in the second game of his sixth year as the head coach of Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia.
It was a game that Garvin couldn’t pass up. The Patriots had an opening and could make the drive for the game, so Garvin reached out to Greenwood coach Chris Liner to set up a home-and-home series.
“That was part of the allure. We were in a contract year and we had played teams from out of state before,” Garvin said. “I said it would be fun to go back home. It just worked out. That was part of the nostalgia, seeing my family, and it was fun for the kids. We ate a Dixie cheese after the game.”
The Patriots faced adversity early, as their bus broke down right as they reached the state border after a multiple-hour drive, but it didn’t show on the field, as Sandy Creek put up 46 points against the Eagles in a dominant win.
“You go into those games and you don’t really know. They’re a really good team, and Chris and I played together,” Garvin said. “I knew they were going to be a tough competitor, and that was part of it too. I wanted our kids to be battle-tested, and I wanted them to face some adversity and travel a while to play some games. Our kids came out of the gate and played really well.”
That was game two for Sandy Creek, which was one of the top teams in Georgia’s Class 3A for most of the season.
After downing Greenwood, Sandy Creek defeated Alexander in a blowout before traveling to East Coweta. That game went into overtime and ended in a Patriot loss after a blocked kick, which is the same way they lost to East Coweta in 2009.
“I told the kids after the game, the last time we were sitting in this gym talking about this game, Sandy Creek went on to win two state championships and 41 games in a row,” Garvin said. “I guess the kids believed what I was telling them.”
Sandy Creek didn’t win 41 consecutive games after that loss, losing to Cedar Grove in its final game of October, but it did follow the 2009 season’s ending. The Patriots blew out three of their four playoff opponents before setting up a rematch against Cedar Grove.
The 3A Georgia state championship was the most talked about high school championship game this season. In the game, there were several plays that stood out, including the final two Patriot drives. One ended in the end zone but wasn’t called a touchdown, while the second drive ended with the game-winning touchdown with roughly 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter on a questionable call.
“I get it. Probably a bad call,” Garvin said. “Did the official maybe miss that call? Yes, but if we go back and really examine the game, and with any coach, I could pull up any game and say, ‘That should be a touchdown, that shouldn’t have been a touchdown. That’s not pass interference.’ That’s the human element involved.”
Garvin brought a piece of Greenwood with him in that state championship game, as the Patriots had several signs in support of Ava Boyter, a 10-year-old who died suddenly from a rare form of cancer.
“We’ve known what is going on with their family. We had the banner out on the field with the administration before the game. We happen to win, and the kids got together and held the banner up in front of the trophy,” Garvin said. “That was important, so I wanted to make that happen to support Ava. That family has been very good to us, throughout my children’s lives and always being there to support us with our kids.”
Garvin has been with Sandy Creek since 2001, winning four state championships in that time. He took over as the head coach in 2017 and has led the Patriots to four playoff appearances, including a fourth-round game in 2019.
“We have great kids. We have great parents. We have great administrators,” Garvin said. “I have fantastic assistant coaches. After this year’s signing class, we will have signed 179 kids in the past 20 years. We’ve had 15 or 16 kids to play in the league from this school. When you have these types of Jimmys and Joes, it’s kind of easy.”