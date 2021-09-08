Greenwood native Josh Norman has signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced on Monday. Norman, who graduated from Greenwood High School in 2007, will suit up for his fourth NFL team in his ninth season in the league.
After leading the Eagles to a state title in 2006, Norman spent a year taking classes at the Horry Georgetown Technical College before being offered a walk-on spot with Coastal Carolina. While with the Chanticleers, he was named an All-American and was voted onto the 2011 AFCA Football Championship Subdivision Coaches’ All-America Team.
Norman was then drafted in the fifth round by the Carolina Panthers in 2012, where he spent three seasons amassing 181 total tackles, seven interceptions and two touchdowns. He was also named first-team All-Pro in 2015, recording 56 tackles, 18 passes defended, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries that season.
In 2016, Norman signed with the Washington Football Team where he became a Pro-Bowler in his first season with the team. During his four-year tenure with the team, the defensive back racked up 235 total tackles, seven interceptions and eight forced fumbles in 58 starts.
Last year, Norman appeared in nine games with three starts in Buffalo and finished with 24 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception. He also added six tackles and one forced fumble in three postseason games for the Bills.
During his time as NFL cornerback, Norman also found ways to give back to the Greenwood community. In February, Norman donated more than $1.3 million toward the building of the Starz24 Teen Center, a recreation center that gives teens in the area a bevy of amenities from entertainment rooms to study lounges.