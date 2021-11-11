Greenwood native and former Clemson quarterback Harvey White, who led the Tigers to Atlantic Coast Conference championships in 1958 and 1959, died Saturday after being diagnosed with lung cancer. He was 83.
"One of my memories of him is he was an outstanding athlete, but he was always humble about that," oldest daughter Debra White said.
She said he wanted to be remembered as more than just a great athlete.
“He was always very involved with athletics throughout his life," daughter Patti Connelly said. "In his later years, he was involved with sports activities and was a coach with the Special Olympics. He volunteered his time for use in the community.”
Connelly said Harvey enjoyed her involvement with music throughout her life.
"He was very proud to have a daughter who was the lead in high school musicals," Connelly said.
Harvey enjoyed supporting all of his family members.
"One of his greatest joys was watching his grandson play high school and college basketball," Connelly said. "He was, as far as I can remember, at every game."
He got to see his great-grandchild, Rose, twice before he died.
"One of the things he was sad about was he wanted to get to see all the different stages in her life," Connelly said.
Debra said Harvey was always a supportive father.
"He taught me how to play tennis when I was young," Debra said. "He was a good teacher and coach."
Harvey played tennis into his 80s, five days a week at Myers Park Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
White was the starting quarterback for Clemson under coach Frank Howard from 1957-59. The team had a 24-8 record in White's starts and played in the Sugar Bowl in 1958 and the Bluebonnet Bowl in 1959.
White was named first-team All-ACC in 1957 when he threw for 841 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions. He was the first Clemson quarterback to be named first-team All-ACC, and the only sophomore Clemson QB to be named first-team All-ACC until Tajh Boyd in 2011.
White’s passing efficiency mark of 154.6 in 1957 was a season record for a Clemson quarterback given a minimum of 90 attempts until Boyd broke the mark in 2012.
White was also named a second-team Academic All-American in 1957 and is still one of just four quarterbacks in Clemson history named an Academic All-American. He was named second-team All-ACC as a junior in 1958 and was co-captain of Clemson’s 1959 team. Clemson finished nationally ranked twice with White as quarterback, 12th in The Associated Press poll in 1957 and 11th in 1959.
White was drafted by the Boston Patriots after his senior year and played in nine NFL games, two as a starter, during the 1960 season, the first year of the Patriots franchise.
White was born March 3, 1938, in Greenwood. He is the son of J. Calvin White and Ella Talbert White. He was a 1956 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1960 graduate of Clemson. He retired from the American National Can Co. in 1993.
Surviving in addition to Debra, of Morganton, Georgia, and Patti, of Wake Forest, North Carolina is a grandchild, Bobby Connelly, of Arlington, Virginia, and one great-grandchild, Jaqueline Rose Connelly.
White was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters: Jake White, Buddy White, Mabron White, Nora White and Janie Meredith.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Frank McCoy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association at lung.org. For online condolences, visit blythfuneralhome.com.
Index-Journal staff writer Greg K. Deal and The Associated Press contributed to this report.