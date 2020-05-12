Greenwood native Bryan Hahlen put together a decorated bowling career at McKendree University, and he had his sights on finishing strong in his final season with the powerhouse program.
Hahlen, a 2016 Greenwood High graduate, has already been a national champion on the college level. As a sophomore, he helped McKendree capture the 2018 Intercollegiate Team Championship title for the second time in the last five years.
Coming into the 2019-20 season, Hahlen felt confident in his team’s ability to win another championship in his senior year. Hahlen was a top bowler on an experienced team that had nine seniors on the roster.
McKendree was preparing for the start of postseason play in mid-March. Hahlen said the team learned the season had been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic three hours before it was set to travel for the championship qualifier.
“It was just a shock not getting to finish out my college career,” Hahlen said. “I’ve been able to have a good college career there. We were second my freshman year, first my sophomore year and third my junior year.
“This year, I wanted us to win again. We were the No. 1-ranked team for the first half of the season. I think we could have won again.”
McKendree won four tournaments this season. The Bearcats had a strong start to the year by winning the Midwest Collegiate Classic and the Andy B’s Invitational before posting consecutive victories at the Leatherneck Classic and the National Collegiate Team Match Games.
Hahlen was second on the team with an average score of 214.8. He recorded a pair of top five finishes this season.
Despite missing out on one last chance to produce in the postseason, Hahlen was named a second team All-American and a finalist for Bowler of the Year.
“My main goal going into the year was to be Bowler of the Year, and our program has only had a few All-Americans, so I also wanted to become an All-American,” Hahlen said. “To at least be an All-American is special. To do it in my last year even when I wasn’t able to finish it out means a lot.”
Hahlen is the only college bowler from the Greenwood area. When his father was stationed in Japan and competed in bowling leagues, Hahlen grew up playing alongside him. In Greenwood, he was a bowling regular at the Expo 300.
“Not many people go this far into bowling, and for me to be from the Greenwood community and bring attention to bowling has really stuck with me,” Hahlen said. “To see the support I’ve had from Greenwood has meant a lot. It’s special.”
Hahlen said he’ll take the rest of the year off and then become a professional bowler in 2021. The Professional Bowling Association suspended its tour in March, and Hahlen said he wants to wait for the start of a new season to begin his career.
“Hopefully, when things get back to normal next year I can bowl professionally,” Hahlen said. “I’m also waiting for next year so I can be eligible for Rookie of the Year. The next chapter is to go pro so we’ll see how it goes.”