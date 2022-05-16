The Greenwood High softball team saw its history-making season come to an end Monday night with a 4-0 loss to York in the Class 4A Upper State playoffs.
The Eagles end the season at 14-7, having won the school's first district championship.
"We've accomplished a lot this year, and I told the girls not to hang their heads," Eagles coach Gerald Gates said. "You're wearing a Greenwood High School jersey and you have done something Greenwood High School has never done. They should be proud of that. That's something they should hang themselves up on and say, 'Hey, this is who we are and we've got a bright future ahead of us.'"
The Eagles will return all but one player next season. Second baseman Amiya Young is the only senior.
"Do losses sting? Absolutely," Gates said. "But what do you do with that stinginess? You make it where it motivates you in the offseason. You make it to where on the days you don't feel like coming to the weight room or you don't feel like coming to conditioning or those summer workouts, that you remember what this feels like. I think this group here believes that, and I think they will be motivated in the offseason, just because they care about each other and they don't want to let each other down."
Marisa Reyes had an RBI single in the first inning to give York at 1-0 lead. It stayed that way until an error-plagued fifth inning, in which the Cougars tacked on three more runs.
"We had that one inning, the fifth, I think it was, where we had a few errors in a row," Gates said. "We had a call at first base that didn't go our way. I definitely thought it was an out, but the umpire thought differently. It just kind of snowballed there and they scored those three runs, and that was part of it."
Avery Smith and Layla Clayton each had RBIs in the fifth for York.
Greenwood had its chances. The Eagles loaded the bases in the third inning but came away empty.
"We had opportunities," Gates said. "That hurt a little bit. The third inning was kind of a rough one for us. You tip your hat to York. Their pitcher came in and moved the ball around. We hit the ball. We just didn't put the hits together when we needed to."
Both teams had seven hits. Greenwood catcher Zoey Montgomery led the way for the Eagles with two doubles and a single. K.D. Helms, Reese Bundrick, Aubrey Holland and Nariah Carroll each had singles for the Eagles.
Clayton and Holland went the distance on the mound for their teams. Holland allowed just one earned run and struck out five batters.
Greenwood's Kayleigh Doerflein turned an unassisted double play.
York (14-6) advances to play Easley in the losers bracket on Wednesday. Catawba Ridge defeated Easley in the winners-bracket game.