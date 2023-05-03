The 2022 season hurt Greenwood coach Chris Liner.
His Eagles came into the season with championship aspirations, but because myriad reasons, that included injuries, an insanely hard schedule and more, Greenwood struggled for most of the season.
But that was the past and Monday signaled a start of a new season.
Greenwood started its 2023 spring season Monday, showcasing some new looks, new players and some help from former Eagles.
“If you’re a competitor and you get kicked in the face, you can’t wait to get back out there and have a chance to get better,” Liner said. “Last year was difficult for many different reasons, but at the end of the day, in Greenwood, that doesn’t matter. People expect you to win here, expect things to be done a certain way, and that’s what we expect.
“We’ve done a ton of stuff this offseason. Our guys have worked their butts off because they’re pissed off about (last year). It’s our job to teach these players that there is a certain level of expectations that live in this place that always have and always will. We have to find a way to get back to that level of expectations, and we 100% believe that we will. That was the best thing, getting back out here.”
Several key players graduated off Greenwood’s 2022 team, mostly on defense with the exception of Ve Morton and Noah Kassner, meaning most of the team that experienced that disappointing season is back.
But there are still a variety of changes.
Offensively, the Eagles are moving out of the flex-bone offense and into the shotgun. Defensively, they are planning to simplify the scheme early and add on later as the year progresses.
“In high school, you have to take what momma sends you and you scheme around that,” Liner said. “We felt like our personnel dictated what we’ve done the past couple of years, but now we have some personnel that dictates some other things. We’re not stupid. We know running the option and the flex bone isn’t the most popular thing on earth, but we won a lot of football games doing that.
“We have a lot of people that have played a lot of football coming back. We have some young guys that we’re going to be counting on that have all the ability in the world, it’s just going to be getting them live reps and accustomed to a change.”
Along with the scheme changes, a couple of coaching changes were made. Liner has made the move back to coaching quarterbacks this season, while a couple of other coaches bouncing around this year because of some needs and openings.
Greenwood is also planning to bring back former players to work with the team early this season. Monday’s guest coach was Armanti Edwards.
Edwards played college football at Appalachian State, helping the Mountaineers defeat Michigan in what is considered one of the biggest upsets in college football history. He was drafted in 2010 by the Panthers, playing for three teams in the NFL before moving to the Canadian Football League. Overall, he played 11 years of professional football before retiring.
“We’re going to have a bunch of Greenwood people back this spring, just talking to them, sharing with them and letting them know life outside of football and how important Greenwood was to them,” Liner said. “I think it’s important that they hear that because this place has been good for a long time. There are a lot of guys that laid the foundation for that. To have the opportunity and for them to care enough about their time here and the experiences they had with us, I think it speaks volumes.
“Hopefully, it lets the players of this generation know Greenwood football means a lot to a lot of people, and you should really honor and respect that you get to wear that G on the side of your helmet.”