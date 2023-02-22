IMG_7076.JPG
Greenwood senior Beatty Murry signed his national letter of intent on Monday with Presbyterian College. He is pictured with his father Michael Murray, left, and mother Rebecca Murray, right.

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

For the first six months of his senior year of high school, Beatty Murray has been bouncing all across the state — playing soccer, volleyball and showing support to his fellow Greenwood classmates.

Now that it’s almost time for his senior year of Greenwood soccer to begin, he only had one thing left to do, sign.

