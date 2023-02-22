For the first six months of his senior year of high school, Beatty Murray has been bouncing all across the state — playing soccer, volleyball and showing support to his fellow Greenwood classmates.
Now that it’s almost time for his senior year of Greenwood soccer to begin, he only had one thing left to do, sign.
Murray signed his national letter of intent Monday with Presbyterian.
“I know the plan now, so I can just have fun and relax,” Murray said. “I kind of know what is going to happen in the future. I don’t have to worry about future plans.”
Murray has been a standout keeper for the Greenwood boys soccer team since he was a sophomore. Since then, he is a two-time All-Lakelands keeper. As a junior, he finished with 154 saves, helping Greenwood to a playoff appearance.
“He’s a well-established leader for us,” Greenwood coach Daniel Sorrow said. “He’s always come through for us. He’s always been a real clutch player, and I’m super proud of him. He’s solid all the time.”
Murray had other schools he could have signed with, but one of the factors that stood out about Presbyterian was the distance from his home.
“I like that it’s close to home. It’s a nice school, I went and toured it a couple of weeks ago,” Murray said. “It’s a small D1 school that is still close to home, so I can come home and see all my friends and family.”
Greenwood officially starts its season at Irmo on Feb. 28. Murray said the goal for this season has never changed — win the region and win state. Now that he’s got his future already in motion, those are the two goals he’s focused on heading into the final months of his high school career.
